2023 DB target Kanijal Thomas recaps Texas Tech visit

One of the first 2023 prospects to pick up an offer from Texas Tech was finally able to make his way to campus last week.

Del City (OK) cornerback Kanijal Thomas was in town for Junior Day, more than a year after initially picking up his offer from the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Thomas announced his offer from Tech on June 12th, 2020

... Thomas also has reported offers from Memphis, Iowa State and Oklahoma State

... Per his MaxPreps page, Thomas made 36 tackles and defended six passes last season. He also added 23 receiving yards, 66 kickoff return yards and three punt return yards

Junior Day: "When we first got there we went to the eating area where we got to eat. Then they gave us a little presentation and showed us all the new facilities that are about to be at the school. After that we went to go see the field and see the weight room. Then we took pictures in the uniforms.

After that we took a tour and they showed us around the campus, we got to see all the buildings. We got to see the living arrangements and where football players go to study and things like that. We were going to stay longer but we had a long ride home so we had to head back."