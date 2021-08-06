2023 DB target Kanijal Thomas recaps Texas Tech visit
One of the first 2023 prospects to pick up an offer from Texas Tech was finally able to make his way to campus last week.
Del City (OK) cornerback Kanijal Thomas was in town for Junior Day, more than a year after initially picking up his offer from the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Thomas announced his offer from Tech on June 12th, 2020
... Thomas also has reported offers from Memphis, Iowa State and Oklahoma State
... Per his MaxPreps page, Thomas made 36 tackles and defended six passes last season. He also added 23 receiving yards, 66 kickoff return yards and three punt return yards
Junior Day: "When we first got there we went to the eating area where we got to eat. Then they gave us a little presentation and showed us all the new facilities that are about to be at the school. After that we went to go see the field and see the weight room. Then we took pictures in the uniforms.
After that we took a tour and they showed us around the campus, we got to see all the buildings. We got to see the living arrangements and where football players go to study and things like that. We were going to stay longer but we had a long ride home so we had to head back."
Relationship with the coaches: "I'm only a sophomore so I can't really talk to the coaches like that until September 1st, but when I first got there defensive back assistant coach (Julian) Wilson came right up to talk to me. He was with me the whole time, we talked and he's from Oklahoma so we got to talk about a lot of stuff. He's pretty cool.
I also got to talk to the head coach Matt Wells. He's pretty awesome too. The whole coaching staff, they're really genuine."
Thoughts on realignment: "The coaches didn't really bring that topic up to us. My dad and coach Wilson talked about it but other than that, they didn't really talk about it.
I don't know, I don't have many thoughts on realignment. I don't really watch a lot of football, I just like playing it."
Connecting with other recruits: "Yeah, Cole Adams. He's pretty cool, I got to talk to him a little bit. There were others but that's the only persons name I knew."
Commitment timeline: "Probably around my moms birthday on June 9th before my senior year. That's what I'm thinking right now."