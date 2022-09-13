With 25 commits to date, Texas Tech has a couple of spots left in the 2023 class to play with.

One recruit who is towards the top of that wish list is Cedar Rapids Washington (IA) cornerback and Northern Illinois commit Miles Thompson.

Texas Tech has been recruiting Thompson for a few months now, and Thompson made the trip down to Lubbock to take in the big double-overtime win vs UH this past weekend. While on campus, Texas Tech Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard also officially offered the 6-foot, 170 pound speedster.

What you need to know...

... Thompson committed to Northern Illinois on June 6th

... In addition, he also holds offers from Wayne State, Grand View University, Peru State and Graceland

... As a junior Thompson was named Honorable Mention All-Metro Football Team

... Thompson also stars on the track, where he ran personal record times of 10.53 100 meter and 21.65 200 meter this spring

... Thompson is also impressive physically as he checks in with 33.25 inch arms, a 78 inch wingspan and 9.5 inch hands

Time spent with the coaches this weekend: "It was good. It was my first time meeting him (James Blanchard) and I had a really great first impression of him. He was nice to my brother, he was nice to my mom, it was just a great time meeting him in person.

(On Coach McGuire) I talked to him once this weekend, he's very personable. I can tell that he's very personable and he wants the best for his players, not just as a football player but as a person also."