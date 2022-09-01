RedRaiderSports.com recently caught up with the 6'11 center after he released his top 9 schools of Texas Tech, Georgia, Wyoming, Colorado, Providence, Houston, Gonzaga, LSU, and USC.

It is officially September, which means Mark Adams and Co. are getting closer and closer to rounding out their 2023 class. Already landing four-stars Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson , Adams could be looking to add a big man to this squad in Jacob McFarland from Moreno Valley, California .

Interest in Texas Tech: “Texas Tech has been a top program in the country the past couple of years and they really hang their hat on defense which is my biggest strength. I’ve been in contact with Coach Green over there and I enjoy my chats with him. He has expressed a lot of how they have a ton of interest in me and that means a lot to me. I love their culture and what they’re about. I also like that they play in a great conference.”

Official visits? "Texas Tech will definitely be a school I consider taking a visit to. I have three visits scheduled so far in Wyoming, Georgia, and Houston. I am still figuring out the last two visits but they’ll definitely be in the discussion for a visit consideration."

The Top 9: "I had nearly 50 schools recruiting me but these nine schools all stand out in their own way and they all check the boxes in the things I’m looking for in a school."

What will the commitment come down to? "The four things I'm personally basing my recruiting on are education, family, development, and the playing style of these colleges."

Commitment timeline? "For committing, I want to sign the first signing day (November 9th) so sometime in October."

Best part of your game? "Defense is where I would definitely say is the best part of my game. I love shot blocking and protecting the paint and I take pride in that. My offense is getting better and better everyday, I just have been in the lab grinding trying to get better overall."

Improvements this season? "For this season, I would like to improve my offense game as a whole and show people I can do more like handling the ball, shooting threes, and attacking out of the mid post. I want to jump my scoring up and possibly even average a triple double or a high double double. Honestly I just want to do whatever I can to help the team win and make them look good as well."

Last season, McFarland averaged 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks a game as a junior. He also led the state of California in blocks. "Honestly I didn’t even know I was, I was just blocking as much as I could" he says.