2023 CB Simpson-Hunt commits to TTU: "They were the first to believe in me"

2023 Waxahachie cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt didn't take long to make his decision.

Less than two weeks after picking up his first offer, Simpson-Hunt decided to shut things down and commit to Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Simpson-Hunt announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 9th.

... Simpson-Hunt visited Lubbock for the Oklahoma State game. Texas Tech gets the height and weight for every prospect who visits, and Simpson-Hunt checked in at 6-foot, 180 pounds.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Simpson-Hunt was credited with 29 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception this season.

... In addition to football, Simpson-Hunt is very fast on the track. He ran a 10.97 100 meter and a 22.00 200 meter as a sophomore in the spring of 2021.

Texas Tech visit: "It was a great environment, great place. It was like we were already in the family when we got there. They were so welcoming and all that. Coach McGuire, he has a very strong connection with my high school coaches, and even the whole area in general. Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, even my head coach was talking about how good of a coach he is and how I'm gonna get the coaching I need.

The campus is great. I'm not gonna lie, it's big. I'm gonna get lost a couple times when I go there.

I pretty much already have a faint connection with Tech because my brother and sister went to North Garland and their mascot was a Raider also. Their colors were red and white. I never had the chance to be a Raider until now because I moved."

Gameday thoughts: "Yeah, that was my first college game. It was a great atmosphere. At times I wanted to be out on that field with them. Even though we lost the game, the fans were very serious. They have very serious fans, the most loyal people in the world."