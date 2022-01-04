2023 and beyond West Texas recruits to keep an eye on

The 2022 high school class is mostly wrapped up, with a handful of recruits deciding to wait until February to sign. Still, the majority of FBS prospects have already inked and college coaches can now turn their eye towards the future. West Texas recruiting is at its peak. There hasn't been a time in recent history that included so many highly ranked and highly recruited prospects from the area. Texas Tech and new head coach Joey McGuire have certainly made West Texas a priority, landing commitments from guys such as Post's Isaiah Crawford, Amarillo's Kaden Carr and Lubbock Coronado's John Curry as part of the 2023 class. Today we take a look at who else in the 2023, 2024 and even 2025 classes could be next up.

Texas Tech involved? Carter was initially offered by Keith Patterson and the former staff at Texas Tech. Since the coaching change, the new staff has re-offered and Carter is a top target for Joey McGuire, Zarnell Fitch and the new coaches in Lubbock. Other schools? Carter holds a total of 14 offers including Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among others. 2021 stats: 55 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 8 sacks per Carter's MaxPreps page

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech was Curry's first offer back on November 9th, 2021. Curry would visit for the Oklahoma State game later that month, and by November 29th he had seen enough and committed to the Red Raiders. Other schools? No other schools have offered to date but before his commitment Curry mention Northwestern as a school that was beginning to show interest. 2021 stats: 102 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions per Curry's MaxPreps page

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered White back on November 9th. At the time the Red Raiders were his third offer. He would later visit for the Oklahoma State game. Other schools? Other schools to have offered the Abernathy product include Pittsburgh, SMU, Texas and UTSA among others. 2021 stats: 105 rushing yards, 794 receiving yards, 183 kick return yards, 50 punt return yards, 103 interception return yards, 34 tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions and 14 touchdowns per White's MaxPreps page

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but Connally is followed on Twitter by several Tech coaches including Joey McGuire, Zach Kittley, Josh Cochran and James Blanchard among others. In addition, he camped with the Red Raiders and the previous staff over the summer. Other schools? Connally took a visit to Baylor in early September. This summer he camped with Oklahoma State and Iowa State. 2021 stats: 30 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack per Connally’s MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Crawford was offered by the previous staff but then committed to Baylor. Once Joey McGuire got the Tech job he quickly re-offered the 4-star pass rusher. On November 14th, less than a week later, Crawford announced his decision to commit to Texas Tech. Other schools? Other schools that have offered include Arizona State, Baylor, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Utah among others. 2021 stats: 630 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards, 58 kick return yards, 88 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks and 6 total touchdowns, per Crawford's MaxPreps page

Texas Tech involved? The previous staff initially offered Sewell back in February 2021. He would then take visits to Tech for the spring game and during the summer. It is unknown at this point if the new coaches have re-offered, but the entire staff basically follows him on Twitter. Other schools? Sewell holds 20 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among others. 2021 stats: Sewell helped his Permian Panthers to an 8-4 record this season, per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech involved? The previous staff offered Kema back in March, 2021. Since the coaching change, the new staff has yet to re-offer, though he did visit for the Iowa State game and got to meet with Joey McGuire. Other schools? Kema holds 11 total offer, including BYU, Illinois, SMU and Virginia among others. His most recent offer came from Louisiana Tech and former Texas Tech OC/IHC Sonny Cumbie. 2021 stats: Kema helped his Frenship Tigers to a 5-5 record this season, per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones offered Carroll back on December 13th, and the Red Raiders remain Carroll's only offer to date. Expect him to visit campus this off-season. Other schools? No other programs have offered yet, but coaches from USC, Memphis, Baylor, Florida State and others follow Carroll on Twitter. 2021 stats: 1132 receiving yards, 156 rushing yards, 299 kick return yards, 7 punt return yards and 19 total touchdowns per Carroll's MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer Ledoux, but defensive quality control assistant Conor Dubin follows the inside backer on Twitter Other schools? Ledoux holds an offer from Morgan State. In addition, he’s posted a recruiting edit from Marshall. 2021 stats: Ledoux was credited with 58 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and new head coach Joey McGuire offered Carr quickly after getting the job, and the very next day he announced his decision to be a Red Raider. Kaden Carr has been going to Tech games since he was little, as he is the younger brother of former Texas Tech tight end Tyler Carr. Other schools? Carr holds a total of 12 offers, including Arizona State, Houston, Kansas, Oregon, SMU and TCU among others. 2021 stats: Carr helped his Amarillo Sandies to a 9-3 record this season, per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire offered Davis back on November 14th. He plans to make it to campus for a Junior Day in January. Other schools? Davis also currently holds offers from Western Kentucky, Kentucky and Purdue. 2021 stats: Stats not readily available

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire offered Willis back on November 12th, in a postgame video that would go viral. He would later visit for the Oklahoma State game. Other schools? SMU quickly followed up the Tech offer with their own. To date those are Willis' only two public offers. 2021 stats: 1864 total yards, 27 touchdowns and was named the District 3-5A Offensive MVP, per Willis' Twitter.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard offered Ramon back on December 4th. Other schools? To date, no other programs have offered. 2021 stats: 1778 rushing yards, 26 touchdowns per his Junior Season Highlights

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech offered Martin back on November 9th. Other schools? Martin currently holds six (6) offers, including Baylor, Kansas State, UNLV, UTEP and UTSA. 2021 stats: 2737 rushing yards, 31 passing yards, 376 receiving yards, 178 kick return yards, 57 punt return yards, 20 interception return yards and 36 total touchdowns, per Martin's MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Tech has yet to offer, but coaches to follow Karomo on Twitter include Emmett Jones, Kirk Bryant and James Blanchard. Other schools? Karomo is still looking for his first offer. He took a visit to North Texas in late November. 2021 stats: Karomo finished with 492 rushing yards, 811 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition, he was named District 3-5A first team WR.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but coaches from staff that follow Moses on Twitter include Joey McGuire, Zarnell Fitch, Kirk Bryant, James Blanchard and Quintin Jordan among others. Other schools? Moses currently holds offers from Arizona, Buffalo and Kansas State. 2021 stats: 65 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, 4 interceptions, 9 passes defended per Moses' MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but coaches from staff that follow Manahan on Twitter include Joey McGuire, Kirk Bryant and James Blanchard. Other schools? Manahan currently holds offers from UTSA, Northern Arizona and Missouri. 2021 stats: 43 tackles, 5 interceptions, 283 interception return yards, 4 touchdowns per Manahan's MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech's new staff offered Peterson on November 11th, just a couple days after Joey McGuire officially got the job. Other schools? Other programs Peterson currently holds offers from are Baylor, Colorado, Illinois State, Kansas, North Texas and SMU. 2021 stats: 85 passing yards, 1817 rushing yards, 181 receiving yards, 30 total touchdowns per Peterson's MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard does follow Olumese on Twitter. Other schools? Olumese has yet to pick up his first offer. 2021 stats: Stats not readily available

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but Boyd is followed on Twitter by Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. Other schools? Boyd holds an offer from New Mexico, which he picked up in May 2021. In addition, he's posted recruiting edits from San Diego State. 2021 stats: Stats not readily available

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech and Director of Recruiting James Blanchard offered Hendrix on December 28th. Hendrix has visited campus multiple times, including over the summer for a camp under the previous staff. Other schools? Hendrix has yet to pick up any other offers but did camp with Baylor and Abilene Christian this summer. 2021 stats: Hendrix helped his Cooper Pirates to a 13-2 record this past season, per MaxPreps

Texas Tech involved? Davila visited has campus multiple times under the previous coaching staff. Coaches from the new staff to follow him on Twitter include Joey McGuire, Zach Kittley, Emmett Jones, Kirk Bryant and Quintin Jordan. Other schools? Davila has received offers from Illinois State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State so far. 2021 stats: 2753 yards, 28 touchdowns, 66.1% completion per Davila's Twitter

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but Garrett is followed on Twitter by Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard. Other schools? Garrett currently holds two offers early in his recruitment, from Pittsburgh and Northern Arizona. 2021 stats: 462 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns per Garrett's MaxPreps page.

Texas Tech involved? Director of Player Personnel James Blanchard follows Cabello on Twitter. Other schools? Cabello is still searching for his first offer. 2021 stats: Cabello helped lead his Midland Legacy Rebels to a 10-2 record this season, per MaxPreps.

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech's former staff offered Jackson back on June 6th. It is not known yet whether the new staff has re-offered. Coaches from the new staff to follow Jackson on Twitter include Joey McGuire, James Blanchard and Quintin Jordan. Other schools? Jackson currently holds 6 offers, including Indiana, Jackson State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa and UCF. 2021 stats: 1015 total yards, 88 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 15 touchdowns per Jackson's Twitter

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer and no coaches on the current staff follow him on Twitter. Other schools? Haskin is still searching for his first offer. 2021 stats: 38 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack per Haskin's MaxPreps page

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech became Long's first offer when on January 3rd, 2022. Other schools? Long has yet to pick up any additional offers, but following his announcement of the Tech offer he quickly picked up Twitter follows from coaches at Washington State, UTSA, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Iowa State and Texas A&M. 2021 stats: Long helped his Shallowater Mustangs to a 10-3 record, per MaxPreps

Texas Tech involved? Texas Tech has yet to offer, but Hibbler did visit for the Oklahoma State game where he got to meet head coach Joey McGuire. In addition, he’s followed on Twitter by DeAndre Smith and Sammy Morris. Other schools? Hibbler is still waiting for his first offer. He camped at Oklahoma over the summer. 2021 stats: 714 rushing yards, 82 receiving yards, 206 return yards, 6 touchdowns. Hibbler was named District 2-5A Newcomer of the Year.