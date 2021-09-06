2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2022 commits
Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor
Alief Taylor 41-49 Angleton
King finished with two catches for five yards and added five carries for 28 yards and a touchdown on the night.
Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy
Tyler Legacy 62-55 Tyler
Donnell carried seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also caught two passes for 58 yards and another touchdown receiving. He was also credited with a tackle.
Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest
Overland 6-41 Eaglecrest
Weatherby did not play with an injury.
Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle
Pleasant Grove 21-62 Argyle
Wilson helped his Eagles put up 314 passing yards and 246 rushing yards in the win.
Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter
Pottsboro 7-51 Gunter
Graham finished 7-of-14 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added seven carries for 115 yards and two more scores on the ground. He also had a 65 yard punt return.
Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK)
Broken Arrow 28-38 Union
Broken Arrow's full stats were not immediately available, but Horn did catch a 12 yard touchdown pass in the game.
Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK)
Marshall 22-30 Bethany
Bethany's full stats were not immediately available, but Malaska had a go-ahead kick return touchdown and the game-sealing interception.
2022 top targets
Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa
Tascosa 48-51 Midland Legacy
Tascosa's stats were not immediately available but Everhart scored twice in the narrow defeat.
Trevell Johnson, LB, Martin
Hebron 15-59 Martin
Johnson did not play and is out for the season after getting surgery.
Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson 10-17 Coffeyville
Gilbert was credited with two pass breakups in the game.