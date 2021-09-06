 RedRaiderSports - 2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 10:36:04 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Tyler King
Tyler King

Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2022 commits

Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor

Alief Taylor 41-49 Angleton

King finished with two catches for five yards and added five carries for 28 yards and a touchdown on the night.

Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy

Tyler Legacy 62-55 Tyler

Donnell carried seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also caught two passes for 58 yards and another touchdown receiving. He was also credited with a tackle.

Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest

Overland 6-41 Eaglecrest

Weatherby did not play with an injury.

Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle

Pleasant Grove 21-62 Argyle

Wilson helped his Eagles put up 314 passing yards and 246 rushing yards in the win.

Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter

Pottsboro 7-51 Gunter

Graham finished 7-of-14 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added seven carries for 115 yards and two more scores on the ground. He also had a 65 yard punt return.

Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK)

Broken Arrow 28-38 Union

Broken Arrow's full stats were not immediately available, but Horn did catch a 12 yard touchdown pass in the game.

Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK)

Marshall 22-30 Bethany

Bethany's full stats were not immediately available, but Malaska had a go-ahead kick return touchdown and the game-sealing interception.


2022 top targets  

Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa

Tascosa 48-51 Midland Legacy

Tascosa's stats were not immediately available but Everhart scored twice in the narrow defeat.

Trevell Johnson, LB, Martin

Hebron 15-59 Martin

Johnson did not play and is out for the season after getting surgery.

Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson 10-17 Coffeyville

Gilbert was credited with two pass breakups in the game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}