2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results
Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2022 commits
Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor
Fort Bend Bush 20-28 Alief Taylor
King caught seven passes for 47 yards in the win. He also added 11 punt return yards and one rushing yard.
Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy
Longview 46-20 Tyler Legacy
Donnell carried 13 times for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 19 yards and 42 kick return yards.
Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest
Eaglecrest 0-29 ThunderRidge
Weatherby did not play with an injury.
Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle
Celina 0-23 Argyle
Wilson helped his Eagles put up 162 yards through the air and another 142 on the ground in the win.
Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter
Gunter 28-6 Whitesboro
Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK)
Broken Arrow 3-42 Owasso
Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK)
Bethany 12-17 Woodward
2022 top targets
Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa
Tascosa 40-21 Permian
Trevell Johnson, LB, Martin
Midland Legacy 37-43 Martin
Johnson did not play and is out for the season after getting surgery.
Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C.
Butler Community College 43-23 Hutchinson Community College
Gilbert was credited with four tackles, including one for a loss.