 RedRaiderSports - 2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 12:43:02 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties.
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Sheridan Wilson
Sheridan Wilson

Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2022 commits  

Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor

Fort Bend Bush 20-28 Alief Taylor

King caught seven passes for 47 yards in the win. He also added 11 punt return yards and one rushing yard.

Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy

Longview 46-20 Tyler Legacy

Donnell carried 13 times for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 19 yards and 42 kick return yards.


Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest

Eaglecrest 0-29 ThunderRidge

Weatherby did not play with an injury.

Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle

Celina 0-23 Argyle

Wilson helped his Eagles put up 162 yards through the air and another 142 on the ground in the win.


Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter

Gunter 28-6 Whitesboro


Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK)

Broken Arrow 3-42 Owasso


Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK)

Bethany 12-17 Woodward


2022 top targets    

Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa

Tascosa 40-21 Permian


Trevell Johnson, LB, Martin

Midland Legacy 37-43 Martin

Johnson did not play and is out for the season after getting surgery.

Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C.

Butler Community College 43-23 Hutchinson Community College

Gilbert was credited with four tackles, including one for a loss.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}