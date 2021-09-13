2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

Sheridan Wilson

Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2022 commits

Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor Fort Bend Bush 20-28 Alief Taylor King caught seven passes for 47 yards in the win. He also added 11 punt return yards and one rushing yard.

Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy Longview 46-20 Tyler Legacy Donnell carried 13 times for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also added three receptions for 19 yards and 42 kick return yards.



Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest Eaglecrest 0-29 ThunderRidge Weatherby did not play with an injury.

Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle Celina 0-23 Argyle Wilson helped his Eagles put up 162 yards through the air and another 142 on the ground in the win.



Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter Gunter 28-6 Whitesboro



Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK) Broken Arrow 3-42 Owasso



Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK) Bethany 12-17 Woodward



2022 top targets

Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa Tascosa 40-21 Permian



Trevell Johnson, LB, Martin Midland Legacy 37-43 Martin Johnson did not play and is out for the season after getting surgery.