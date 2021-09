2022 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results

Hut Graham

Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2022 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2022 commits

Tyler King, WR, Alief Taylor Alief Taylor 21-35 Shadow Creek King caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in the defeat. He also added 36 kick return yards and one tackle.

Bryson Donnell, RB, Tyler Legacy

Tyler Legacy was on a bye week. They return to action this Friday when they play at Skyline.

Kaden Weatherby, OL, Eaglecrest Eaglecrest 17-42 Mullen Weatherby did not play with an injury.

Sheridan Wilson, OL, Argyle Argyle was on a bye week. They return to action this Friday when they play at Melissa.

Hut Graham, ATH, Gunter Whitewright 0-56 Gunter

Maurion Horn, ATH, Broken Arrow (OK) Broken Arrow 19-12 Westmoore Horn took eight carries for 60 yards in the win. He also added four receptions for 58 yards and made one tackle.

Jocelyn Malaska, ATH, Bethany (OK) Cache 28-35 Bethany Malaska showcased all his talents, going 1/1 passing for 37 yards, making one reception for 33 yards, 10 tackles, two passes defended and an interception in the win.

Ben Roberts, LB, Eaton Fossil Ridge 21-42 Eaton



2022 top targets

Major Everhart, ATH, Tascosa Palo Duro 6-47 Tascosa

Marquise Gilbert, DB, Hutchinson C.C. Fort Scott C.C. 6-55 Hutchinson C.C. Gilbert was credited with one tackle in the win.

Moses Alexander, DB, Kilgore J.C. Kilgore J.C. 26-37 New Mexico Military Institute

Keionte Scott, DB, Snow College Snow College's game got canceled. They return to action this Saturday when they play Georgia Military College.

Tyrone Webber, OL, New Mexico Military Institute Kilgore J.C. 26-37 New Mexico Military Institute Webber helped his Broncos put up 443 yards of offense in the win.