When Matt Wells took the Texas Tech head coaching job in December he had less than three (3) weeks until the early signing period. More than a handful of verbal commitments under the previous regime had opened things up, and coach Wells and staff had a lot to do in a little time.

Despite that though, it was never too early for the new Texas Tech coaches to look ahead to the future. One of the first recruits they prioritized was 2022 Lubbock-Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie. McKinzie was 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, just a freshman, and already held a few FBS offers. He would be a big time land for the future.

Those efforts paid off a couple months later when on February 24 McKinzie would commit to the coaches after an unofficial visit. McKinzie says his relationships with the staff was a big factor for his decision.

"They just built that relationship with me quickly, they made it known that they wanted me. Stuff like that and it was just the perfect choice and decision. Lubbock being home helped too."

Despite being a defensive player, McKinzie has built a close relationship with Tech's offensive coordinator, David Yost.

"Probably Yost, I talk to coach Yost almost every other week."

McKinzie also sees himself as a nice fit in defensive coordinator Keith Patterson's new aggressive scheme.

"I think it fits me, when I went up there I played defensive end and linebacker. That's how most schools are recruiting me, sort of a 'Von Miller' position."