With the roster for this upcoming season set and the recruiting dead period for hoops over, Texas Tech basketball hosted their first 2022 official visitors over the weekend.

It was a small group of two, but that doesn't mean it was light on talent. One of the visitors was Compass Prep (AZ) and Dream Vision 3-star guard Lamar Washington. Washington, who played his first three seasons at Jefferson HS, in Portland, Oregon, has been getting recruited by Texas Tech assistant coach Barret Peery for quite a while now and that relationship could pay off for the Red Raiders.

Peery, of course, was the head coach at Portland State and originally offered Washington way back in June 2020.

"He's been recruiting me for the last two or three years, since he was at Portland State. When he got to Texas Tech he kept recruiting me and we've had a great connection since I first met him.

The coaches told me I'm one of their top targets. They want me to join the program, they're recruiting me pretty hard. They want me to come in because they're losing so many seniors after this year. They're looking at me very, very heavily.

I got a great message from the coaches. I vibe with them all, I talked to every single coach on the visit. It was good getting to know them better."

Washington is listed by Rivals as a shooting guard but describes himself as a "guard", not tied into any specific position.

"I think I'm just a guard. I bring a lot to the floor... defense, toughness, scoring, facilitating, I think I can do it all at the one or the two, really."