RedRaiderSports - 2022 big man Enoch Boakye offered by Texas Tech

One of the top big men in the 2022 class is George Harris (Canada) center Enoch Boakye. Boakye has had a busy week since 2022 recruiting opened up and recently picked up an offer from Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

... Boakye announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 22

... Tech became Boakye's 11th offer, joining the likes of Arizona, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others

... Rivals does not rank international recruits in the individual rankings, but he is currently rated as a 4-star prospect and sources tell RedRaiderSports he would solidly be in the top 100 prospects in his class.

Coach Adams: "I spoke to Mark Adams from Texas Tech, the call was great he’s such a great guy. He said that they love my game, my character and my humility."

Reaction to offer: "I was really happy and I was super honored to receive an offer from a legendary school like Texas Tech."