As Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks to fill out the 2022 class, he has made an emphasis on keeping West Texas talent at home.

Enter Amarillo offensive lineman Erik Gray. Gray announced his offer from Tech on Sunday, November 14th, and the Red Raiders immediately became a top contender for the 6-foot-1, 275 pound 3-star prospect.

What you need to know...

... Gray is currently up to 13 offers, including Arizona State, Houston, North Texas, Tulsa and others.

... As a junior, Gray earned first team all-district honors as an offensive tackle and was also named the Panhandle's Defensive Player of the Year at defensive tackle.

... Per his MaxPreps page, Gray has carried the ball four times for nine yards this season and added two rushing touchdowns on the ground. Defensively, he's been credited with 30 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one-and-a-half sacks and one interception.

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach Blanchard, when he was at Baylor last year he contacted me the start of my junior year. So we've been in contact for a long time now. With McGuire, this was my first time actually getting to talk to him.

With McGuire and Blanchard both getting new jobs at Tech, coach Blanchard texted me the other day and was like 'are you ready for this?' and I told him I was beyond ready."