In Mark Adams first season as a college head coach at Texas Tech last season, he defeated all odds and gave the Red Raider fan base one of the most successful seasons in history. His team went into last season not ranked and pretty much every single media outlet questioned his coaching and recruiting abilities but he proved every single one wrong. Texas Tech went on to have the No. 1 defense in the country and almost defeated a future Final Four team in the Sweet 16. If any coach is ready for this upcoming season, it has to be Mark Adams after having arguably the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation this off season.

Texas Tech lost many key pieces during the off season but Coach Adams has rebuilt the team and staff (Al Pinkins & Steve Green) in hopes to be even better this season.

Adams brought players in such as Walton and Williams to address shooting issues, Harmon and Isaacs to fill the point guard vacancy, and Aimaq to fill in Bryson Williams shoes from last season at the center position. Aimaq was the nations second leading re-bounder last season and averaged 19 points per game.

Batcho has improved immensely during the off-season and has been said to have gotten faster, better at shooting, and turning into a real NBA center.

Obanor has lost some weight, adjusting his shooting, and will be the main leader of this years team.

Allen has also worked really hard this off-season proving that he can continue to lose weight and has improved on his shooting and rebounding.

All four on scholarship freshman have said to have been a lot better than expected from the jump and all will make an immediate impact.

Williams has been said to be a great shooter and scorer.

New assistant coach Steve Green will handle the Red Raiders offense and will shoot the ball a lot more in a much faster pace. Green was the head coach at South Plains College for 22 seasons, where he won three national championships and was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Al Pinkins comes back to Texas Tech after working at the University of Florida for the past four seasons. Pinkins is highly regarded for the development of front-court personnel and will help with opponent scouting, recruiting, and on-court coaching.



