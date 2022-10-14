2022 Season Preview: Texas Tech Basketball presented by Homefield Apparel
2021 in Review
Record: 27-10 (12-6)
Big 12 Finish: 3rd place
KenPom Ranking: 7 (No. 42 Offense, No. 1 Defense)
Postseason: Lost in the Sweet 16 vs. Duke (73-78)
In Mark Adams first season as a college head coach at Texas Tech last season, he defeated all odds and gave the Red Raider fan base one of the most successful seasons in history. His team went into last season not ranked and pretty much every single media outlet questioned his coaching and recruiting abilities but he proved every single one wrong. Texas Tech went on to have the No. 1 defense in the country and almost defeated a future Final Four team in the Sweet 16. If any coach is ready for this upcoming season, it has to be Mark Adams after having arguably the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation this off season.
2022 Outlook:
Who's Out: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Davion Warren (NBA Free Agent), Clarence Nadolny (Pro), Ethan Duncan (Transfer Portal), Bryson Williams (NBA Free Agent), Mylik Wilson (Houston), Marcus Santos-Silva (NFL Free Agent), Kevin McCullar (Kansas), Austin Timperman, Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State), Adonis Arms (Phoenix Suns).
Who's Still Here: Daniel Batcho, KJ Allen, Kevin Obanor, Jaylon Tyson
Who's In: Pop Isaacs, Lamar Washington, Elijah Fisher, Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley), Robert Jennings, CJ Williams, De'Vion Harmon (Oregon), Kerwin Walton (North Carolina), D'Maurian Williams (Gardner Webb).
Chase's Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: SR De'Vion Harmon (6'2, 205 lbs)
SG: SO Jaylon Tyson (6'6, 210 lbs)
SF: FR Elijah Fisher (6'6, 190 lbs)
PF: S-SR Kevin Obanor (6'8, 235 lbs)
C: R-SO Daniel Batcho (6'11, 235 lbs) - 7'0 SR Fardaws Aimaq to start at center once healthy.
Off the Bench (in order):
JR SG Kerwin Walton (6'5, 200 lbs)
JR SG D'Maurian Williams (6'3, 200 lbs)
FR PG Pop Isaacs (6'2, 170 lbs)
FR SG Lamar Washington (6'4, 205 lbs)
JR F KJ Allen (6'6, 255 lbs)
F PF Robert Jennings (6'7, 225 lbs)
F PG CJ Williams (6'1, 155 lbs) (walk-on)
Texas Tech lost many key pieces during the off season but Coach Adams has rebuilt the team and staff (Al Pinkins & Steve Green) in hopes to be even better this season.
Adams brought players in such as Walton and Williams to address shooting issues, Harmon and Isaacs to fill the point guard vacancy, and Aimaq to fill in Bryson Williams shoes from last season at the center position. Aimaq was the nations second leading re-bounder last season and averaged 19 points per game.
Batcho has improved immensely during the off-season and has been said to have gotten faster, better at shooting, and turning into a real NBA center.
Obanor has lost some weight, adjusting his shooting, and will be the main leader of this years team.
Allen has also worked really hard this off-season proving that he can continue to lose weight and has improved on his shooting and rebounding.
All four on scholarship freshman have said to have been a lot better than expected from the jump and all will make an immediate impact.
Williams has been said to be a great shooter and scorer.
New assistant coach Steve Green will handle the Red Raiders offense and will shoot the ball a lot more in a much faster pace. Green was the head coach at South Plains College for 22 seasons, where he won three national championships and was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Al Pinkins comes back to Texas Tech after working at the University of Florida for the past four seasons. Pinkins is highly regarded for the development of front-court personnel and will help with opponent scouting, recruiting, and on-court coaching.
Big 12 Prediction: 4th Place
If Adams can get this younger team to lock in and play the Texas Tech culture, there is not a doubt in my mind that the Red Raiders don't compete for a Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech was recently tied with Oklahoma State at No.5 in the Big-12 preseason poll right behind Texas and TCU. I think Texas Tech can slide up that list and be ahead of one of those schools.
This team has a lot of things last years team didn't but Adams biggest test will be getting so many new guys to play well together. If he can get a hold of this challenge in the deepest Big-12 conference yet, I have zero worries on where they will finish. In Mark Adams, we trust.
When does Texas Tech play next?
Mon. November 7th at 8:00: Northwestern State @ home.