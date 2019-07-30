With the dead period over a week before fall camp starts, colleges around the country are allowed to host visitors until August 1. Texas Tech elected not to do a big barbecue event or camp like many other schools, however they did bring in a select few top targets for the future. John Paul II wide receiver Jerand Bradley was one of them, and the 3-star 2021 prospect enjoyed his first time on the South Plains.

What you need to know...

... Bradley announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 29.

... In total Bradley holds 13 offers including six (6) from Power 5 schools, Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas among them.

... This was Bradley's first visit to see Texas Tech, though he did make the Frisco spring game this season where he recapped his experience with RedRaiderSports.com.

… Jerand is also a standout on the basketball court, where he was named the TAPPS 6A-D2 Defensive MVP and was 1st Team All District this season.

Unofficial visit: "On my visit I was able to finally meet with coach Filani which was great, I got to have the photo shoot which was fun, watch the guys have PRP (player run practice) which was also very exciting to see and I got to have a meeting with coach Wells that went very well. I was on campus with my mother, dad, and brother."

How Lubbock surprised him: "I was surprised that there was a lot of scenery on campus that was very unexpected due to all the flat land on the way to the school."