2021 WR Jerand Bradley enjoys visit to Texas Tech
With the dead period over a week before fall camp starts, colleges around the country are allowed to host visitors until August 1. Texas Tech elected not to do a big barbecue event or camp like many other schools, however they did bring in a select few top targets for the future. John Paul II wide receiver Jerand Bradley was one of them, and the 3-star 2021 prospect enjoyed his first time on the South Plains.
What you need to know...
... Bradley announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 29.
... In total Bradley holds 13 offers including six (6) from Power 5 schools, Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas among them.
... This was Bradley's first visit to see Texas Tech, though he did make the Frisco spring game this season where he recapped his experience with RedRaiderSports.com.
… Jerand is also a standout on the basketball court, where he was named the TAPPS 6A-D2 Defensive MVP and was 1st Team All District this season.
Unofficial visit: "On my visit I was able to finally meet with coach Filani which was great, I got to have the photo shoot which was fun, watch the guys have PRP (player run practice) which was also very exciting to see and I got to have a meeting with coach Wells that went very well. I was on campus with my mother, dad, and brother."
How Lubbock surprised him: "I was surprised that there was a lot of scenery on campus that was very unexpected due to all the flat land on the way to the school."
Prior Texas Tech connections: "I have connections with Antoine Wesley and Dakota Allen due to my dad doing combine training at Exos in Frisco."
Other schools standing out: "Right now, besides, Tech the schools standing out are Kansas, Arkansas, Houston, Texas A&M and TCU."
#AGTG EXTREMELY excited to say i’ve received an offer from Texas Tech University⚫️🔴#Big12 #WreckEm #GunsUp #SaddleUp @CoachFilaTTU @coachDLSmith1 @Teaguefootball @SkysTheLimitWR @twftraining @Perroni247 @EJHolland247 @samspiegs @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/ouLsnZnNwy— Jᴱᖇᴬᴺᴰ Bᖇᴬᴰᴸᴱʸ ⭐️ (@jbradley_9) April 30, 2019
Visit season: The 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver took unofficial visits to both Kansas and Texas Tech this week. He now doesn't have any more visits planned before the season but should be returning to Lubbock in the near future.
"As of right now I have no upcoming visits but I do see myself coming back up to Lubbock during the season."
Junior season goals: "My goals coming into my junior season are just to be better than I was the year before in touchdowns, yards, leadership and team bonding."