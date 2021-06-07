2021 Texas Tech Football Fantasy Draft Pt. 2: The Rosters
Ben, Brandon and RC conducted a fantasy draft from players on Texas Tech's football roster. The idea is simple: create the best team possible.Part 1 covered just the draft, some analysis and though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news