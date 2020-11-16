RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Twelve results

Week twelve of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 56-21 Callisburg

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Columbus 42-15 Rockdale Valdez finished with 86 yards from scrimmage.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto Midway 14-63 DeSoto Bradley caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the win.



Jed Castles, TE, Rider Plainview 0-49 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein Collins 31-24 Klein

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle North Dallas 0-79 Argyle Tucker helped his Eagles to 73 points in the first half in the blowout win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit's game vs Colleyville was canceled. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Red Oak.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Plainview 0-49 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 14-28 Duncanville Esters finished with three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery on the night.



Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Wagoner was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Sallisaw.

2021 top targets

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder Rudder 35-14 Fulshear Lee carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 receiving yards in the road win.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Grulla 0-2 Calallen (forfeit) Calallen advances to the second round of the playoffs as Grulla had to cancel due to COVID issues.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Marshall 22-30 Whitehouse