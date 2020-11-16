RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Twelve results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Twelve results
Week twelve of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 56-21 Callisburg
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Columbus 42-15 Rockdale
Valdez finished with 86 yards from scrimmage.
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
Midway 14-63 DeSoto
Bradley caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Plainview 0-49 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein Collins 31-24 Klein
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
North Dallas 0-79 Argyle
Tucker helped his Eagles to 73 points in the first half in the blowout win.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Summit's game vs Colleyville was canceled. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Red Oak.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Plainview 0-49 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 14-28 Duncanville
Esters finished with three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery on the night.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Wagoner was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Sallisaw.
2021 top targets
Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder
Rudder 35-14 Fulshear
Lee carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 receiving yards in the road win.
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Grulla 0-2 Calallen (forfeit)
Calallen advances to the second round of the playoffs as Grulla had to cancel due to COVID issues.
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall 22-30 Whitehouse
Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline
Rockwall 56-6 Skyline