RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Twelve results

 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Twelve results
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 23:07:17 -0600') }}

Behren Morton
Behren Morton (Billy Watson)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week twelve of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments   

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 56-21 Callisburg

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Columbus 42-15 Rockdale

Valdez finished with 86 yards from scrimmage.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

Midway 14-63 DeSoto

Bradley caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the win.


Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Plainview 0-49 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein Collins 31-24 Klein

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

North Dallas 0-79 Argyle

Tucker helped his Eagles to 73 points in the first half in the blowout win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit's game vs Colleyville was canceled. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Red Oak.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Plainview 0-49 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 14-28 Duncanville

Esters finished with three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery on the night.


Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Wagoner was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/20 vs Sallisaw.

2021 top targets      

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder

Rudder 35-14 Fulshear

Lee carried the ball 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 receiving yards in the road win.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Grulla 0-2 Calallen (forfeit)

Calallen advances to the second round of the playoffs as Grulla had to cancel due to COVID issues.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall 22-30 Whitehouse

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Rockwall 56-6 Skyline

