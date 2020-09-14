RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 27-62 Jim Ned

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 35-21 Celina Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 222 yards through the air and another 114 on the ground in the road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale 34-35 Lexington Valdez had a big day with 121 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't enough in the narrow road loss.

.@CMVlll just bullied his way into the end zone to make it a 35-34 game with 47 seconds to play. Rockdale is about to go for 2. pic.twitter.com/kzo7unSq83 — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) September 12, 2020

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle Argyle 35-21 Celina Lott made two receptions for 22 yards in the win. Defensively, he also chipped in with three tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

Jasper Lott is a three-star TE prospect, but Lott just made a huge sack on third and long. Argyle will take over up 28-14 over Celina. #txhsfb — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 12, 2020

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Calallen 13-21 La Vega Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 197 rushing yards on the night.

Highlights from last game ‼️💪 pic.twitter.com/C6zBG9u97p — Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) September 12, 2020

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit starts their season on October 2nd.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove 35-7 Paris

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.