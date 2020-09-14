 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results
football

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

Behren Morton
Behren Morton
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 27-62 Jim Ned

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 35-21 Celina

Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 222 yards through the air and another 114 on the ground in the road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale 34-35 Lexington

Valdez had a big day with 121 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't enough in the narrow road loss.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle

Argyle 35-21 Celina

Lott made two receptions for 22 yards in the win. Defensively, he also chipped in with three tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Calallen 13-21 La Vega

Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 197 rushing yards on the night.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit starts their season on October 2nd.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove 35-7 Paris

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall starts their season on September 25th.

