RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results
Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 27-62 Jim Ned
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Rider starts their season on September 25th.
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein starts their season on September 18th.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 35-21 Celina
Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 222 yards through the air and another 114 on the ground in the road win.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Rider starts their season on September 25th.
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale 34-35 Lexington
Valdez had a big day with 121 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't enough in the narrow road loss.
.@CMVlll just bullied his way into the end zone to make it a 35-34 game with 47 seconds to play. Rockdale is about to go for 2. pic.twitter.com/kzo7unSq83— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) September 12, 2020
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.
Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle
Argyle 35-21 Celina
Lott made two receptions for 22 yards in the win. Defensively, he also chipped in with three tackles and a tackle-for-loss.
Jasper Lott is a three-star TE prospect, but Lott just made a huge sack on third and long. Argyle will take over up 28-14 over Celina. #txhsfb— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 12, 2020
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Calallen 13-21 La Vega
Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 197 rushing yards on the night.
Highlights from last game ‼️💪 pic.twitter.com/C6zBG9u97p— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) September 12, 2020
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Summit starts their season on October 2nd.
Albert Regis, DT, La Porte
La Porte starts their season on September 25th.
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove 35-7 Paris
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall starts their season on September 25th.