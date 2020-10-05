RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six results

Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 91-65 Panhandle Morton had an insane day, with 425 passing yards, 110 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. RedRaiderSports.com's Brandon Soliz and Billy Watson were in attendance, and spoke to Morton after the game.

.@BehrenMorton and Eastland in an insane battle in Post. The Panhandle Panthers lead the Mavericks, 57-50, AT THE HALF. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/yq1pfolXWY — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) October 3, 2020

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto Judson 0-37 DeSoto Bradley had a great debut game for the Eagles, finishing with 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider 42-35 Independence RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Jed following the game.



Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein 42-28 Seven Lakes

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Melissa 28-48 Argyle Tucker helped his Eagles to 292 passing yards and 142 rushing yards in the win.



DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.



DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider 42-35 Independence RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Dooda following the game.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 28-21 Arlington

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale C.H. Yoe 9-42 Rockdale Valdez carried 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 32 receiving yards.

I knew I wasn’t tripping this morning. I Loved playing against my family & proud of myself and my class for winning the bell for our first time. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HtBRXgxiSu — CamronValdez³ (@CMVlll) October 3, 2020

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Grand Oaks 56-36 Klein Forest

Touchdown, @ahmontewatkins, and Klein Forest is back in it! Grand Oaks holds a 35-24 lead with eight minutes left in the third. @KleinForestFB #txhsfb — Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) October 2, 2020

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Lake Ridge 6-33 Mansfield Summit Jackson helped his Jaguars to 256 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in the win.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte La Porte 27-3 Clear Lake Regis finished with two carries for seven yards and one catch for five yards in the win. He also added six tackles and a sack on defense.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Carthage 35-7 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Longview 53-21 Marshall