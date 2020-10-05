RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six results
Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 91-65 Panhandle
Morton had an insane day, with 425 passing yards, 110 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. RedRaiderSports.com's Brandon Soliz and Billy Watson were in attendance, and spoke to Morton after the game.
.@BehrenMorton and Eastland in an insane battle in Post. The Panhandle Panthers lead the Mavericks, 57-50, AT THE HALF. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/yq1pfolXWY— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) October 3, 2020
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
Judson 0-37 DeSoto
Bradley had a great debut game for the Eagles, finishing with 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Rider 42-35 Independence
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Jed following the game.
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein 42-28 Seven Lakes
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Melissa 28-48 Argyle
Tucker helped his Eagles to 292 passing yards and 142 rushing yards in the win.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Rider 42-35 Independence
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Dooda following the game.
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 28-21 Arlington
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
C.H. Yoe 9-42 Rockdale
Valdez carried 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 32 receiving yards.
I knew I wasn’t tripping this morning. I Loved playing against my family & proud of myself and my class for winning the bell for our first time. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HtBRXgxiSu— CamronValdez³ (@CMVlll) October 3, 2020
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Grand Oaks 56-36 Klein Forest
Touchdown, @ahmontewatkins, and Klein Forest is back in it! Grand Oaks holds a 35-24 lead with eight minutes left in the third. @KleinForestFB #txhsfb— Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) October 2, 2020
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Lake Ridge 6-33 Mansfield Summit
Jackson helped his Jaguars to 256 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in the win.
Albert Regis, DT, La Porte
La Porte 27-3 Clear Lake
Regis finished with two carries for seven yards and one catch for five yards in the win. He also added six tackles and a sack on defense.
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Carthage 35-7 Pleasant Grove
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Longview 53-21 Marshall
Marlen Sewell, DB Shades Valley
Briarwood Christian 42-19 Shades Valley