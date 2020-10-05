 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 07:27:43 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six results

DeSoto WR and Texas Tech commit Jerand Bradley
DeSoto WR and Texas Tech commit Jerand Bradley (Sam Spiegelman)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 91-65 Panhandle

Morton had an insane day, with 425 passing yards, 110 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. RedRaiderSports.com's Brandon Soliz and Billy Watson were in attendance, and spoke to Morton after the game.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

Judson 0-37 DeSoto

Bradley had a great debut game for the Eagles, finishing with 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider 42-35 Independence

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Jed following the game.


Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein 42-28 Seven Lakes

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Melissa 28-48 Argyle

Tucker helped his Eagles to 292 passing yards and 142 rushing yards in the win.


DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.


EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.


DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.


Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider 42-35 Independence

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one, and gave his thoughts on Dooda following the game.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 28-21 Arlington

2021 top targets  

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

C.H. Yoe 9-42 Rockdale

Valdez carried 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 32 receiving yards.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Grand Oaks 56-36 Klein Forest

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Lake Ridge 6-33 Mansfield Summit

Jackson helped his Jaguars to 256 passing yards and 136 rushing yards in the win.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

La Porte 27-3 Clear Lake

Regis finished with two carries for seven yards and one catch for five yards in the win. He also added six tackles and a sack on defense.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Carthage 35-7 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Longview 53-21 Marshall

Marlen Sewell, DB Shades Valley

Briarwood Christian 42-19 Shades Valley

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}