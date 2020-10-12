RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Seven results

Week seven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 50-23 Millsap

Hard to see but Behren Morton rocking the retro Jordan cleats Noted sneaker head @CravenMike approves #txhsfb @dctf pic.twitter.com/86FdOHf4IQ — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) October 10, 2020

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto had their game vs Prosper cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Trinity Christian.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Hirschi 10-48 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Klein Cain.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 45-7 Anna Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 267 yards through the air and another 301 on the ground in the road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Hirschi 10-48 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill had their game vs Allen cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Aledo.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale 55-26 Caldwell Valdez finished with 17 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns in the road win.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest was on a bye week, they will be back in action on 10/15 vs Klein Oak.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Mansfield 27-20 Mansfield Summit



Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove 48-9 Pittsburg

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.