RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Seven results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Seven results
Week seven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 50-23 Millsap
Hard to see but Behren Morton rocking the retro Jordan cleats Noted sneaker head @CravenMike approves #txhsfb @dctf pic.twitter.com/86FdOHf4IQ— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) October 10, 2020
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto had their game vs Prosper cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Trinity Christian.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Hirschi 10-48 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Klein Cain.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 45-7 Anna
Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 267 yards through the air and another 301 on the ground in the road win.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Hirschi 10-48 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill had their game vs Allen cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Aledo.
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale 55-26 Caldwell
Valdez finished with 17 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns in the road win.
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Klein Forest was on a bye week, they will be back in action on 10/15 vs Klein Oak.
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Mansfield 27-20 Mansfield Summit
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove 48-9 Pittsburg
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall 48-22 McKinney North