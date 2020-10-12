 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Seven results
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 08:07:47 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Seven results

Jed Castles
Rider TE and Texas Tech commit Jed Castles (Matt Clare / RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week seven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments  

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 50-23 Millsap

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto had their game vs Prosper cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Trinity Christian.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Hirschi 10-48 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Klein Cain.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 45-7 Anna

Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 267 yards through the air and another 301 on the ground in the road win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Hirschi 10-48 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill had their game vs Allen cancelled. They will be back in action on 10/16 vs Aledo.

2021 top targets    

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale 55-26 Caldwell

Valdez finished with 17 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns in the road win.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest was on a bye week, they will be back in action on 10/15 vs Klein Oak.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Mansfield 27-20 Mansfield Summit


Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove 48-9 Pittsburg

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall 48-22 McKinney North

