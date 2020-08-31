RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week One results

Week one of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Wall 38-3 Eastland Morton did not play in Eastland's season-opening loss to Wall.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Decatur 9-56 Argyle Tucker helped his Eagles to 227 passing yards and 279 rushing yards in a convincing 56-9 win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale 40-14 La Grange Valdez had a monster game, rushing 14 times for 132 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He also added a five yard reception.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle Decatur 9-56 Argyle Lott, who plays TE in high school, caught three passes for 17 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.

Argyle’s Eagles played well last night vs Decatur 56-9! Jasper had 2 TD’s! It was great to see my son Jasper and his teammates playing HS football for his senior year! Bengals in 2 weeks! Bolt up!! ⁦@Chargers⁩ @ChargersCR⁩ ⁦@LT_21Center⁩ @ pic.twitter.com/X3T8ExQzPh — John Lott (@JohnRLott) August 29, 2020

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Cornerstone Christian 24-20 Calallen Buchanan helped his Wildcats rack up 253 rushing yards in the narrow loss.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove 55-14 Nashville (AR) Martin helped his Hawk defense hold Nashville to just 14 points in the win.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.