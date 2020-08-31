 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week One results
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 07:22:13 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week One results

Camron Valdez
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Week one of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Wall 38-3 Eastland

Morton did not play in Eastland's season-opening loss to Wall.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto starts their season on September 24th.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein starts their season on September 18th.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Decatur 9-56 Argyle

Tucker helped his Eagles to 227 passing yards and 279 rushing yards in a convincing 56-9 win.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale 40-14 La Grange

Valdez had a monster game, rushing 14 times for 132 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He also added a five yard reception.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest starts their season on September 18th.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle

Decatur 9-56 Argyle

Lott, who plays TE in high school, caught three passes for 17 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Cornerstone Christian 24-20 Calallen

Buchanan helped his Wildcats rack up 253 rushing yards in the narrow loss.

Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

La Porte starts their season on September 25th.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove 55-14 Nashville (AR)

Martin helped his Hawk defense hold Nashville to just 14 points in the win.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall starts their season on September 25th.

