RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results

Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments



Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland @ Breckenridge Game was canceled. Eastland is back in action on 9/25 vs Henrietta.



Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto starts their season on October 2nd vs Judson.



Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider starts their season on September 25th vs Midland. However, they did play Rock Hill in a scrimmage last week and our Matt Clare was able to speak with Castles after the scrimmage.

#TexasTech TE commit @CastlesJed with the redzone TD catch, the three-star prospect is a big target around the goal line at 6-ft-7. @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/jveQgcANSr — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) September 17, 2020



Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein starts their season on September 26th at Cypress Creek.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle La Vega 7-35 Argyle Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 100 passing yards and 210 rushing yards to stay undefeated on the season.



DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.



DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.



Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th vs Midland.



Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd at Arlington.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Bellville 42-14 Rockdale Valdez totaled 105 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the game on just eight touches.



Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest starts their season on September 25th vs Goose Creek Memorial.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle La Vega 7-35 Argyle Lott did not appear in the box score in the win.

.@ArgyleGridiron tight end Jasper Lott is one of the biggest mismatches in the entire state.



Lott has caught three touchdowns passes already this year and has also played defense. #DentonRC #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/pKMD6ThKGe — Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) September 19, 2020



Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Calallen was on a bye week.



Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit starts their season on October 2nd vs Lake Ridge.



Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

La Porte starts their season on September 25th vs Deer Park.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Silsbee 14-46 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.