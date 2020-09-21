 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results
2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Four results

Argyle TE/OL Jasper Lott
Argyle TE/OL Jasper Lott (Sam Spiegelman)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week four of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments  


Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland @ Breckenridge

Game was canceled. Eastland is back in action on 9/25 vs Henrietta.


Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto


DeSoto starts their season on October 2nd vs Judson.


Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider starts their season on September 25th vs Midland. However, they did play Rock Hill in a scrimmage last week and our Matt Clare was able to speak with Castles after the scrimmage.


Mason Tharp, TE, Klein


Klein starts their season on September 26th at Cypress Creek.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

La Vega 7-35 Argyle

Tucker helped his Eagles rack up 100 passing yards and 210 rushing yards to stay undefeated on the season.


DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.


EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.


DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.


Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.


Dooda Banks, DE, Rider


Rider starts their season on September 25th vs Midland.


Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill


Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd at Arlington.

2021 top targets  

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Bellville 42-14 Rockdale

Valdez totaled 105 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the game on just eight touches.


Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest


Klein Forest starts their season on September 25th vs Goose Creek Memorial.

Jasper Lott, OL, Argyle

La Vega 7-35 Argyle

Lott did not appear in the box score in the win.


Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.


Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Calallen was on a bye week.


Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit


Summit starts their season on October 2nd vs Lake Ridge.


Albert Regis, DT, La Porte


La Porte starts their season on September 25th vs Deer Park.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Silsbee 14-46 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.


Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall


Marshall starts their season on September 25th vs New Caney.

