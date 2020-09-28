RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results

Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland McKinney Christian Academy 54-78 Eastland

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto had their first scrimmage last week against Southlake Carroll. They open up the regular season on October 2nd vs Judson.

The new face in town at #DeSotoU is WR Jerand Bradley, who showed out in the red zone, in the open field + flashing those reliable hands



The #TexasTech commitment should be in line for a productive senior campaign@jbradley_9 @FootballDesoto @SkysTheLimitWR @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/WYmJSV3fo5 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 25, 2020

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Midland 13-42 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein 48-35 Cypress Creek Tharp made four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win. The 6’8” tight end also had 15 knockdowns/pancakes while blocking.



Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Melissa.



DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.



DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Midland 13-42 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd at Arlington.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale 40-49 McGregor Valdez carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the narrow loss.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Goose Creek Memorial 13-28 Klein Forest

3 touchdowns to start the season off 1-0 but a HUGE THANKS to the O-LINE there blocking really opened up the holes in the defense 🦅🦅🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/o4grTkPUMs — ahmonte Watkins (@ahmontewatkins) September 27, 2020



Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Gregory-Portland 7-35 Calallen Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 36 passing yards and 347 rushing yards in the win.



Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit starts their season on October 2nd vs Lake Ridge.



Albert Regis, DT, La Porte Deer Park 6-17 La Porte Regis rushed once for one yard, caught one pass for one yard and made eight tackles on defense in the win.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Carthage.





Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Felt good being in my habitat again...❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/apE1r60MD2 — Tavareon Martin-Scott “Bam” (@BamScott22) September 23, 2020

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall New Caney 26-34 Marshall