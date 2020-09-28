 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results
2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results

4-star Klein Forest RB and Texas Tech target Ahmonte Watkins
4-star Klein Forest RB and Texas Tech target Ahmonte Watkins (Sam Spiegelman)
Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

McKinney Christian Academy 54-78 Eastland

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto had their first scrimmage last week against Southlake Carroll. They open up the regular season on October 2nd vs Judson.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Midland 13-42 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein 48-35 Cypress Creek

Tharp made four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win. The 6’8” tight end also had 15 knockdowns/pancakes while blocking.


Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Melissa.


DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.


DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Midland 13-42 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd at Arlington.

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale 40-49 McGregor

Valdez carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the narrow loss.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Goose Creek Memorial 13-28 Klein Forest


Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Gregory-Portland 7-35 Calallen

Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 36 passing yards and 347 rushing yards in the win.


Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit starts their season on October 2nd vs Lake Ridge.


Albert Regis, DT, La Porte

Deer Park 6-17 La Porte

Regis rushed once for one yard, caught one pass for one yard and made eight tackles on defense in the win.

Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Carthage.



Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

New Caney 26-34 Marshall

Marlen Sewell, DB Shades Valley

Shades Valley 26-41 Gardendale


