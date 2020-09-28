RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Five results
Week five of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
McKinney Christian Academy 54-78 Eastland
September 26, 2020
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto had their first scrimmage last week against Southlake Carroll. They open up the regular season on October 2nd vs Judson.
The new face in town at #DeSotoU is WR Jerand Bradley, who showed out in the red zone, in the open field + flashing those reliable hands— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 25, 2020
The #TexasTech commitment should be in line for a productive senior campaign@jbradley_9 @FootballDesoto @SkysTheLimitWR @RedRaiderSports pic.twitter.com/WYmJSV3fo5
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Midland 13-42 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein 48-35 Cypress Creek
Tharp made four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win. The 6’8” tight end also had 15 knockdowns/pancakes while blocking.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Melissa.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Midland 13-42 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill starts their season on October 2nd at Arlington.
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale 40-49 McGregor
Valdez carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the narrow loss.
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Goose Creek Memorial 13-28 Klein Forest
3 touchdowns to start the season off 1-0 but a HUGE THANKS to the O-LINE there blocking really opened up the holes in the defense 🦅🦅🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/o4grTkPUMs— ahmonte Watkins (@ahmontewatkins) September 27, 2020
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Gregory-Portland 7-35 Calallen
Buchanan helped his Wildcats to 36 passing yards and 347 rushing yards in the win.
WEEK 4 HIGHLIGHTS‼️#pancakes pic.twitter.com/lU2HVhHJT8— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) September 26, 2020
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Summit starts their season on October 2nd vs Lake Ridge.
Albert Regis, DT, La Porte
Deer Park 6-17 La Porte
Regis rushed once for one yard, caught one pass for one yard and made eight tackles on defense in the win.
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove was on a bye week. Their next game is October 2nd vs Carthage.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Felt good being in my habitat again...❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/apE1r60MD2— Tavareon Martin-Scott “Bam” (@BamScott22) September 23, 2020
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
New Caney 26-34 Marshall
September 26, 2020
Marlen Sewell, DB Shades Valley
Shades Valley 26-41 Gardendale