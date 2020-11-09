RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eleven results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eleven results
Week eleven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Dublin 19-65 Eastland
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Lorena 49-42 Rockdale
Valdez finished with 14 carries for 59 yards on the night. He also added 11 kick return yards.
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill
RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one. Bradley finished with two catches for 34 yards, plus a 2-point conversion.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein 42-7 Klein Forest
@masontharp80 with the 35 yard touchdown and @connorbryan_ with the extra point #let’sgoKats— Bearkat Football (@BearkatFB) November 7, 2020
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 28-7 Paris
Tucker's Eagles improved to 10-0 on the season, putting up 206 passing yards and 133 rushing yards in the road win.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Mansfield Summit 49-23 Richland
Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 158 yards through the air and 368 on the ground.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill
RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one.
Cedar Hill DE and #TexasTech commit Charles Esters (@CharlesEsters_3) recaps tonight’s big 49-42 win and closes with a message for Red Raider fans #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/lVjUymLDEj— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) November 7, 2020
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Wagoner 49-7 Skiatook
2021 top targets
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Calallen 28-7 Calhoun
Buchanan helped his Wildcats run for 387 yards in the win.
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Texas 28-0 Marshall
#3 in the books 📖‼️ pic.twitter.com/T4f5arLloD— Lee📷 (@RawlsLyrik) November 7, 2020
Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline
Skyline was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Rockwall.