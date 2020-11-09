 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eleven results
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 08:07:06 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eleven results

Charles Esters III
Charles Esters III (Ben Golan / RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week eleven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments  

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Dublin 19-65 Eastland

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Lorena 49-42 Rockdale

Valdez finished with 14 carries for 59 yards on the night. He also added 11 kick return yards.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill

RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one. Bradley finished with two catches for 34 yards, plus a 2-point conversion.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein 42-7 Klein Forest

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 28-7 Paris

Tucker's Eagles improved to 10-0 on the season, putting up 206 passing yards and 133 rushing yards in the road win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Summit 49-23 Richland

Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 158 yards through the air and 368 on the ground.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill

RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Wagoner 49-7 Skiatook

2021 top targets    

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Calallen 28-7 Calhoun

Buchanan helped his Wildcats run for 387 yards in the win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Texas 28-0 Marshall

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Skyline was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Rockwall.

