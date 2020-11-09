RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eleven results

Week eleven of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Dublin 19-65 Eastland

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Lorena 49-42 Rockdale Valdez finished with 14 carries for 59 yards on the night. He also added 11 kick return yards.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one. Bradley finished with two catches for 34 yards, plus a 2-point conversion.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein 42-7 Klein Forest

@masontharp80 with the 35 yard touchdown and @connorbryan_ with the extra point #let’sgoKats — Bearkat Football (@BearkatFB) November 7, 2020

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 28-7 Paris Tucker's Eagles improved to 10-0 on the season, putting up 206 passing yards and 133 rushing yards in the road win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Mansfield Summit 49-23 Richland Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 158 yards through the air and 368 on the ground.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/13 vs Plainview.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill DeSoto 42-49 Cedar Hill RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan and Matt Clare were on hand for this one.

Cedar Hill DE and #TexasTech commit Charles Esters (@CharlesEsters_3) recaps tonight’s big 49-42 win and closes with a message for Red Raider fans #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/lVjUymLDEj — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) November 7, 2020

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Wagoner 49-7 Skiatook

2021 top targets

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Calallen 28-7 Calhoun Buchanan helped his Wildcats run for 387 yards in the win.

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Texas 28-0 Marshall