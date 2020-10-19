 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 07:19:11 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight results

Charles Esters III
Charles Esters III (Matt Clare / RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments    

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 31-17 Comanche

Morton went 23/30 for 279 yards and four total touchdowns in the road win.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto 62-29 Trinity Christian

Bradley had a solid game, finishing with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win.


Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Coronado 51-13 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein 20-37 Klein Cain

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Ranchview 7-77 Argyle

Argyle (7-0) continues rolling this season, and Tucker helped the Eagles offense to 246 passing yards and 291 yards on the ground in the blowout win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Summit was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/22 @ Ennis.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.

EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Coronado 51-13 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 27-17 Aledo

2021 top targets      

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/23 vs Little River Academy.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest 7-37 Klein Oak

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Wagoner 70-8 Miami


Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove

North Lamar 0-56 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Marshall was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/23 vs Pine Tree.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}