RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight results

Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 31-17 Comanche Morton went 23/30 for 279 yards and four total touchdowns in the road win.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto 62-29 Trinity Christian Bradley had a solid game, finishing with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win.



Jed Castles, TE, Rider Coronado 51-13 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein 20-37 Klein Cain

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Ranchview 7-77 Argyle Argyle (7-0) continues rolling this season, and Tucker helped the Eagles offense to 246 passing yards and 291 yards on the ground in the blowout win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Mansfield Summit was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/22 @ Ennis.

DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C. EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Coronado 51-13 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 27-17 Aledo

2021 top targets

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/23 vs Little River Academy.

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest 7-37 Klein Oak

Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Wagoner 70-8 Miami



Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove North Lamar 0-56 Pleasant Grove

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.