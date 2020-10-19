RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight results
Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 31-17 Comanche
Morton went 23/30 for 279 yards and four total touchdowns in the road win.
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
DeSoto 62-29 Trinity Christian
Bradley had a solid game, finishing with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Coronado 51-13 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein 20-37 Klein Cain
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Ranchview 7-77 Argyle
Argyle (7-0) continues rolling this season, and Tucker helped the Eagles offense to 246 passing yards and 291 yards on the ground in the blowout win.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Mansfield Summit was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/22 @ Ennis.
DeShawn Page, LB, East Mississippi C.C.
EMCC has elected to not play football in 2020.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Coronado 51-13 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 27-17 Aledo
2021 top targets
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/23 vs Little River Academy.
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Klein Forest 7-37 Klein Oak
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Wagoner 70-8 Miami
Nick Martin, LB, Pleasant Grove
North Lamar 0-56 Pleasant Grove
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Marshall was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 10/23 vs Pine Tree.