RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 17 results

Week 17 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland's season is over

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto Rockdale 27-30 DeSoto Bradley caught seven passes for 81 yards in the playoff win. DeSoto will next take on Spring at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Waco's McLane Stadium.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Burges 27-68 Rider Castles had a huge game, catching two touchdowns in the blowout win. Rider will next take on Randall at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24th. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Lindale 21-49 Argyle The Argyle Eagles capped a perfect 16-0 season by winning the Texas 4A Division 1 State Championship. In the win, Tucker helped his Eagles rack up an outstanding 352 yards through the air and another 230 on the ground. Argyle's season is now over.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit 31-28 Tascosa Jackson helped his Jaguars advance in the playoffs, as they put up 171 yards through the air and another 209 on the ground. Summit will next take on Colleyville Heritage at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Aledo HS.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Burges 27-68 Rider Rider will next take on Randall at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24th. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 45-0 Tyler Legacy Cedar Hill advances and will next take on Tomball Memorial at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Waco ISD Stadium.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Wagoner's season is over.

2021 top targets