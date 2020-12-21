 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 17 results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 00:28:20 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 17 results

Texas Tech TE signee Jed Castles celebrates his teams playoff win with his dad, and coach, Josh Castles
Texas Tech TE signee Jed Castles celebrates his teams playoff win with his dad, and coach, Josh Castles
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week 17 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments      

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland's season is over

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

Rockdale 27-30 DeSoto

Bradley caught seven passes for 81 yards in the playoff win. DeSoto will next take on Spring at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Waco's McLane Stadium.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Burges 27-68 Rider

Castles had a huge game, catching two touchdowns in the blowout win. Rider will next take on Randall at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24th. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Lindale 21-49 Argyle

The Argyle Eagles capped a perfect 16-0 season by winning the Texas 4A Division 1 State Championship. In the win, Tucker helped his Eagles rack up an outstanding 352 yards through the air and another 230 on the ground.

Argyle's season is now over.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit 31-28 Tascosa

Jackson helped his Jaguars advance in the playoffs, as they put up 171 yards through the air and another 209 on the ground. Summit will next take on Colleyville Heritage at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Aledo HS.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Burges 27-68 Rider

Rider will next take on Randall at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 24th. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 45-0 Tyler Legacy

Cedar Hill advances and will next take on Tomball Memorial at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 26th. The game will be played at Waco ISD Stadium.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Wagoner's season is over.

2021 top targets         

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}