RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 16 results

Week 16 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland's season is over

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto 57-32 Shoemaker Bradley finished with five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Forth Worth North Side forfeited the game vs. Rider due to COVID-19 concerns. Rider advances to the area round of the playoffs where they will face Burges.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 37-20 Canyon Tucker helped his Eagles put up 372 yards of offense in the win. Argyle will play for the 4A Region II State Championship on Friday vs. Lindale. The game will be at 7 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit 49-28 Cooper Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 434 yards of offense in the win. They will next face off against Amarillo Tascosa at 5 pm this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Forth Worth North Side forfeited the game vs. Rider due to COVID-19 concerns. Rider advances to the area round of the playoffs where they will face Burges.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Bryan 0-27 Cedar Hill Cedar Hill advances in the playoffs and will take on Tyler Legacy this Saturday at 2 pm. The game will be played at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.



Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Clinton 7-42 Wagoner Smith helped his Bulldogs finish an undefeated season and win an Oklahoma 4A State Championship.

Definitely left no doubt on who the best team in 4a is 🏆 this team and the wagoner family I’ve gained over the past few years has been amazing. I’m so proud of my team and everything we’ve accomplished together. Couldn’t of asked to do any of this with anyone else. 💙 https://t.co/bZGUKOi0Cc — Isaac Smith (@isaacsmith1921) December 13, 2020

2021 top targets

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest's season is over.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder Rudder's season is over.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Izaiah Kelley, DB, Coronado Bel Air 35-82 Coronado Kelley was credited with nine tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a sack and a pass defended in the blowout win. The Mustangs will take on Azle next, this Saturday at 3 pm. The game will be played at Lowery Field at PlainsCapital Park.