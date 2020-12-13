 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 16 results
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 23:09:35 -0600') }} football

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 16 results

Jack Tucker
Jack Tucker (Ben Golan / RedRaiderSports.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week 16 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments    

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland's season is over

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto 57-32 Shoemaker

Bradley finished with five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the playoff win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Forth Worth North Side forfeited the game vs. Rider due to COVID-19 concerns. Rider advances to the area round of the playoffs where they will face Burges.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 37-20 Canyon

Tucker helped his Eagles put up 372 yards of offense in the win. Argyle will play for the 4A Region II State Championship on Friday vs. Lindale. The game will be at 7 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit 49-28 Cooper

Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 434 yards of offense in the win. They will next face off against Amarillo Tascosa at 5 pm this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Forth Worth North Side forfeited the game vs. Rider due to COVID-19 concerns. Rider advances to the area round of the playoffs where they will face Burges.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Bryan 0-27 Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill advances in the playoffs and will take on Tyler Legacy this Saturday at 2 pm. The game will be played at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.


Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Clinton 7-42 Wagoner

Smith helped his Bulldogs finish an undefeated season and win an Oklahoma 4A State Championship.

2021 top targets       

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest's season is over.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder

Rudder's season is over.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Izaiah Kelley, DB, Coronado

Bel Air 35-82 Coronado

Kelley was credited with nine tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a sack and a pass defended in the blowout win.

The Mustangs will take on Azle next, this Saturday at 3 pm. The game will be played at Lowery Field at PlainsCapital Park.

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Skyline 21-14 Sachse

