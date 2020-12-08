 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 15 results
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 07:36:06 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 15 results

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week 15 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments   

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 28-61 Gunter

Eastland's season came to an end just three wins away from a state championship. Morton threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, while adding 36 rushing yards in the defeat.

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

DeSoto 62-6 Waco

Bradley caught three passes for 49 yards in the blowout win. The Eagles will take on Shoemaker in the first round of the playoffs this Thursday.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action at home this Friday against North Side.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Paris 13-41 Argyle

Argyle improves to 14-0 and will play Canyon this Friday for the right to go to the state championship. Tucker helped his Eagles put up 477 yards of offense in the win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Birdville 24-38 Summit

Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 304 yards of offense in the win. The Jaguars will open up postseason play this Friday vs Cooper.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action at home this Friday against North Side.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Midway 7-58 Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill will open postseason play with a home game vs Bryan this Friday.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Cushing 14-40 Wagoner

Wagoner remained undefeated on the season as they advanced to the Oklahoma 4A state title game, where they will take on Clinton this Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium.

2021 top targets     

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest's season is over.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder

Rudder 28-21 Lamar Consolidated

Lee rushed seven times for 37 yards and caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the road win to finish 6-4 on the season. Their season is now over.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Calallen 24-38 LBJ Austin

Buchanan helped his Wildcats run for 375 yards in the road defeat. Their season is now over.


Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jordan Mukes, DB, Choctaw

Choctaw 14-17 Bixby

Playing in the 6A-II state title game, Choctaw came up just short while Bixby won their third consecutive state championship.

Izaiah Kelley, DB, Coronado

Coronado 35-33 Tascosa

Kelley had a big day with 60 kick return yards, 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a blocked field goal in the road win.

Marvin Covington, DB, Lake Ridge

Mansfield 39-16 Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge's season is now over.

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Skyline was on a bye week, they will be back in action this Friday vs. Sachse.


