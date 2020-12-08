RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 15 results

Week 15 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 28-61 Gunter Eastland's season came to an end just three wins away from a state championship. Morton threw for 224 yards and a touchdown, while adding 36 rushing yards in the defeat.

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto DeSoto 62-6 Waco Bradley caught three passes for 49 yards in the blowout win. The Eagles will take on Shoemaker in the first round of the playoffs this Thursday.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action at home this Friday against North Side.

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein's season is over.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Paris 13-41 Argyle Argyle improves to 14-0 and will play Canyon this Friday for the right to go to the state championship. Tucker helped his Eagles put up 477 yards of offense in the win.

Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Birdville 24-38 Summit Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 304 yards of offense in the win. The Jaguars will open up postseason play this Friday vs Cooper.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Rider was on a bye week. They will be back in action at home this Friday against North Side.

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Midway 7-58 Cedar Hill Cedar Hill will open postseason play with a home game vs Bryan this Friday.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Cushing 14-40 Wagoner Wagoner remained undefeated on the season as they advanced to the Oklahoma 4A state title game, where they will take on Clinton this Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at the University of Central Oklahoma's Wantland Stadium.

.@coachcondict is headed back to the state title game for the 1st time since 2016, after Wagoner beat Cushing 40-14. @danielwhawk has the highlights and post-game reaction. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/p7L19jRBd3 — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) December 5, 2020

2021 top targets

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest's season is over.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder Rudder 28-21 Lamar Consolidated Lee rushed seven times for 37 yards and caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the road win to finish 6-4 on the season. Their season is now over.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Calallen 24-38 LBJ Austin Buchanan helped his Wildcats run for 375 yards in the road defeat. Their season is now over.



Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Jordan Mukes, DB, Choctaw Choctaw 14-17 Bixby Playing in the 6A-II state title game, Choctaw came up just short while Bixby won their third consecutive state championship.

Izaiah Kelley, DB, Coronado Coronado 35-33 Tascosa Kelley had a big day with 60 kick return yards, 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a blocked field goal in the road win.

Marvin Covington, DB, Lake Ridge Mansfield 39-16 Lake Ridge Lake Ridge's season is now over.