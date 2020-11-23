 RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 13 results
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 07:29:25 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 13 results

Dodge City LB Tavareon Martin-Scott is a top Texas Tech target
Dodge City LB Tavareon Martin-Scott is a top Texas Tech target (Dodge City CC Football)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week 13 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments  

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland

Eastland 49-22 Bells

Morton helped lead his team to another playoff win. They will play Holliday next in the region semifinals.

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale

Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto

Mansfield 7-56 DeSoto

Bradley finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider

Randall 14-45 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein

Klein 14-21 Klein Oak

Tharp caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle

Argyle 56-27 Stephenville

Tucker helped his Eagles put up 318 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the win.



Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit

Summit 16-37 Red Oak

Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 104 yards through the air and another 207 on the ground.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.


Dooda Banks, DE, Rider

Randall 14-45 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 @ Mansfield.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner

Sallisaw 0-56 Wagoner

2021 top targets    

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest

Klein Forest was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs Klein Collins.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder

Rudder was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs A&M Consolidated.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen

Canyon Lake 31-37 Calallen


Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.

Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaiah Iton, DT, Hutchinson C.C

Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.

Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Marvin Covington, DB, Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge 3-51 Duncanville

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall

Mt. Pleasant 7-26 Marshall

Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline

Skyline 31-23 North Mesquite


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}