RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 13 results

2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 13 results
Week 13 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2021 commitments
Behren Morton, QB, Eastland
Eastland 49-22 Bells
Morton helped lead his team to another playoff win. They will play Holliday next in the region semifinals.
Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale
Rockdale's season is over.
Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto
Mansfield 7-56 DeSoto
Bradley finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win.
Jed Castles, TE, Rider
Randall 14-45 Rider
Mason Tharp, TE, Klein
Klein 14-21 Klein Oak
Tharp caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle
Argyle 56-27 Stephenville
Tucker helped his Eagles put up 318 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the win.
Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit
Summit 16-37 Red Oak
Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 104 yards through the air and another 207 on the ground.
DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Dooda Banks, DE, Rider
Randall 14-45 Rider
Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 @ Mansfield.
Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner
Sallisaw 0-56 Wagoner
.@coachcondict continues to roll, as Wagoner beats Sallisaw 56-0 to advance in the 4A playoffs. Huge night from @bradendrake6. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/1BueGd0wH1— Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) November 21, 2020
2021 top targets
Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest
Klein Forest was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs Klein Collins.
Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder
Rudder was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs A&M Consolidated.
Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen
Canyon Lake 31-37 Calallen
Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C.
Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Isaiah Iton, DT, Hutchinson C.C
Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C.
Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.
Marvin Covington, DB, Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge 3-51 Duncanville
Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall
Mt. Pleasant 7-26 Marshall
Isaiah Nwokobia, DB, Skyline
Skyline 31-23 North Mesquite