RedRaiderSports - 2021 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week 13 results

Week 13 of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2021 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2021 commitments

Behren Morton, QB, Eastland Eastland 49-22 Bells Morton helped lead his team to another playoff win. They will play Holliday next in the region semifinals.

Cam'Ron Valdez, RB, Rockdale Rockdale's season is over.

Jerand Bradley, WR, DeSoto Mansfield 7-56 DeSoto Bradley finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win.

Jed Castles, TE, Rider Randall 14-45 Rider

Mason Tharp, TE, Klein Klein 14-21 Klein Oak Tharp caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Tucker, OL, Argyle Argyle 56-27 Stephenville Tucker helped his Eagles put up 318 passing yards and 173 rushing yards in the win.





Jacoby Jackson, OT, Mansfield Summit Summit 16-37 Red Oak Jackson helped his Jaguars put up 104 yards through the air and another 207 on the ground.

DeMeco Roland, DT, Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.



Dooda Banks, DE, Rider Randall 14-45 Rider

Charles Esters III, DE, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 @ Mansfield.

Isaac Smith, DE, Wagoner Sallisaw 0-56 Wagoner

.@coachcondict continues to roll, as Wagoner beats Sallisaw 56-0 to advance in the 4A playoffs. Huge night from @bradendrake6. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/1BueGd0wH1 — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) November 21, 2020

2021 top targets

Ahmonte Watkins, RB, Klein Forest Klein Forest was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs Klein Collins.

Keithron Lee, IR, Rudder Rudder was on a bye week. They will be back in action on 11/27 vs A&M Consolidated.

Ty Buchanan, OL, Calallen Canyon Lake 31-37 Calallen



Caleb Etienne, OL, Butler C.C. Butler CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Isaiah Iton, DT, Hutchinson C.C Hutchinson CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Tavareon Martin-Scott, LB, Dodge City C.C. Dodge City CC plans on playing football in the spring of 2021.

Marvin Covington, DB, Lake Ridge Lake Ridge 3-51 Duncanville

Lyrik Rawls, DB, Marshall Mt. Pleasant 7-26 Marshall