2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments  

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Wellington 34-15 Frederick

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

West Las Vegas 7-46 Portales

Blidi had 6 tackles in the win.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa 33-36 Amarillo

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Centennial 0-24 Lake Dallas

RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Minor after the game. In the shutout win Minor carried the ball one time for one yard on offense, and defensively had two tackles, an interception and a blocked field goal.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

King 26-21 Magnolia West

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Morton Ranch 0-14 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Hightower 0-19 Fort Bend Marshall

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Lufkin 44-0 Nacagdoches


JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pittsburg 42-30 Pine Tree

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Manor 33-37 Copperas Cove

Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was also the Mustangs' leading receiver with three receptions for 42 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Guyer 40-36 Cedar Hill

Quin Bright had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Alief Taylor

Westfield 30-2 Alief Taylor

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff 3-59 Duncanville

Davis had six tackles including one tackle for loss.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge 43-35 Midway

Rogers helped his Eagles rack up 370 passing yards and 236 rushing yards in the high scoring win.

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Frenship 37-38 Hirschi

Smith went 22 of 39 for 232 yards with one passing TD. He also rushed for 58 yards and two scores.

2020 top targets  

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

Reedy 19-48 The Colony

Price had a tremendous game, with one carry for 53 rushing yards, seven receptions for 190 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also chipped in with four tackles on defense.

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

DeSoto 55-27 Dallas Jesuit

Muhammad had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended in the win. He also recovered a fumble.

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated 49-7 Bryan

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Clemens 56-21 MacArthur


Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Lone Star 75-0 Denton

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

Southern Lab 45-6 Belaire


