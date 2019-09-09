2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Two results
Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Wellington 34-15 Frederick
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
West Las Vegas 7-46 Portales
Blidi had 6 tackles in the win.
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa 33-36 Amarillo
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Centennial 0-24 Lake Dallas
RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Minor after the game. In the shutout win Minor carried the ball one time for one yard on offense, and defensively had two tackles, an interception and a blocked field goal.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
King 26-21 Magnolia West
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Morton Ranch 0-14 Cypress Ridge
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Hightower 0-19 Fort Bend Marshall
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Lufkin 44-0 Nacagdoches
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pittsburg 42-30 Pine Tree
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Manor 33-37 Copperas Cove
Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was also the Mustangs' leading receiver with three receptions for 42 yards and another touchdown through the air.
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Guyer 40-36 Cedar Hill
Quin Bright had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Alief Taylor
Westfield 30-2 Alief Taylor
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff 3-59 Duncanville
Davis had six tackles including one tackle for loss.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge 43-35 Midway
Rogers helped his Eagles rack up 370 passing yards and 236 rushing yards in the high scoring win.
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Frenship 37-38 Hirschi
Smith went 22 of 39 for 232 yards with one passing TD. He also rushed for 58 yards and two scores.
2020 top targets
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
Reedy 19-48 The Colony
Price had a tremendous game, with one carry for 53 rushing yards, seven receptions for 190 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also chipped in with four tackles on defense.
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
DeSoto 55-27 Dallas Jesuit
Muhammad had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended in the win. He also recovered a fumble.
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated 49-7 Bryan
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Clemens 56-21 MacArthur
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Lone Star 75-0 Denton
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
Southern Lab 45-6 Belaire