Week two of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington Wellington 34-15 Frederick

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales West Las Vegas 7-46 Portales Blidi had 6 tackles in the win.

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Tascosa 33-36 Amarillo

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Centennial 0-24 Lake Dallas RedRaiderSports' Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Minor after the game. In the shutout win Minor carried the ball one time for one yard on offense, and defensively had two tackles, an interception and a blocked field goal.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West King 26-21 Magnolia West

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Morton Ranch 0-14 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Fort Bend Hightower 0-19 Fort Bend Marshall

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Lufkin 44-0 Nacagdoches



JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Pittsburg 42-30 Pine Tree

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor Manor 33-37 Copperas Cove Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 142 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He was also the Mustangs' leading receiver with three receptions for 42 yards and another touchdown through the air.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Guyer 40-36 Cedar Hill Quin Bright had six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Alief Taylor Westfield 30-2 Alief Taylor

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff 3-59 Duncanville Davis had six tackles including one tackle for loss.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge Lake Ridge 43-35 Midway Rogers helped his Eagles rack up 370 passing yards and 236 rushing yards in the high scoring win.

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Frenship 37-38 Hirschi Smith went 22 of 39 for 232 yards with one passing TD. He also rushed for 58 yards and two scores.

2020 top targets

Myles Price, IR, The Colony Reedy 19-48 The Colony Price had a tremendous game, with one carry for 53 rushing yards, seven receptions for 190 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also chipped in with four tackles on defense.

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto DeSoto 55-27 Dallas Jesuit Muhammad had four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended in the win. He also recovered a fumble.

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated A&M Consolidated 49-7 Bryan

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Clemens 56-21 MacArthur



Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Lone Star 75-0 Denton