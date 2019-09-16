2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results
Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Wellington 6-51 Abernathy
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
Goddard 44-12 Portales
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Palo Duro 7-49 Tascosa
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas 21-27 Reedy
Minor carries the ball five times for 105 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also caught a pass for four yards.
Defensively the Lake Dallas standout racked up 15 tackles and had a forced fumble as well.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Magnolia West 28-50 Foster
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Jersey Village 34-42 Cypress Ridge
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Marshall 59-0 Milby
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Redskins del Estado 7-67 Lufkin
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pine Tree 62-64 Kilgore
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Manor 33-28 Liberty Hill
Brooks carried the ball 16 time for 80 yards and two (2) touchdowns.
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Horn 21-49 Cedar Hill
Bright had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Alief Taylor 23-13 Fort Bend Bush
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff 61-0 Wilmer-Hutchins
Davis had five (5) tackles and two (2) passes defended in the win.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge 31-64 Mansfield Timberview
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Cooper 53-61 Frenship
Smith went 20-34 for 257 yards and three (3) touchdowns passing and added 20 attempts for 107 yards and two (2) touchdowns rushing.
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
The Colony 55-51 Byron Nelson
Price had six carries for 56 yards and added 12 receptions for 172 yards and four (4) touchdowns through the air. Price also had one tackle on defense.
2020 top targets
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
DeSoto 49-0 Bishop Dunne
Jabbar had four (4) tackles along with four (4) passes defended for the Eagles.
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated had a bye week.
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Reagan 35-28 Clemens
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Lone Star 30-19 Highland Park
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
Madison Prep Academy 21-14 Southern Lab
Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill
Barbers Hill 42-35 Kingwood Park