Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments



John Holcomb, TE, Wellington Wellington 6-51 Abernathy

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales Goddard 44-12 Portales

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Palo Duro 7-49 Tascosa

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Lake Dallas 21-27 Reedy Minor carries the ball five times for 105 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also caught a pass for four yards. Defensively the Lake Dallas standout racked up 15 tackles and had a forced fumble as well.



Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West Magnolia West 28-50 Foster

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Jersey Village 34-42 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Fort Bend Marshall 59-0 Milby

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Redskins del Estado 7-67 Lufkin



JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Pine Tree 62-64 Kilgore

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor Manor 33-28 Liberty Hill Brooks carried the ball 16 time for 80 yards and two (2) touchdowns.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Horn 21-49 Cedar Hill Bright had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush Alief Taylor 23-13 Fort Bend Bush

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff 61-0 Wilmer-Hutchins Davis had five (5) tackles and two (2) passes defended in the win.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge Lake Ridge 31-64 Mansfield Timberview

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Cooper 53-61 Frenship Smith went 20-34 for 257 yards and three (3) touchdowns passing and added 20 attempts for 107 yards and two (2) touchdowns rushing.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony The Colony 55-51 Byron Nelson Price had six carries for 56 yards and added 12 receptions for 172 yards and four (4) touchdowns through the air. Price also had one tackle on defense.

2020 top targets

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto DeSoto 49-0 Bishop Dunne Jabbar had four (4) tackles along with four (4) passes defended for the Eagles.



Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated A&M Consolidated had a bye week.

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Reagan 35-28 Clemens

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Lone Star 30-19 Highland Park

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab Madison Prep Academy 21-14 Southern Lab