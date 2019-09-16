News More News
2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Three results

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer

Week three of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments    


John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Wellington 6-51 Abernathy

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

Goddard 44-12 Portales

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Palo Duro 7-49 Tascosa

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas 21-27 Reedy

Minor carries the ball five times for 105 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also caught a pass for four yards.

Defensively the Lake Dallas standout racked up 15 tackles and had a forced fumble as well.


Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Magnolia West 28-50 Foster

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Jersey Village 34-42 Cypress Ridge

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall 59-0 Milby

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Redskins del Estado 7-67 Lufkin


JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pine Tree 62-64 Kilgore

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Manor 33-28 Liberty Hill

Brooks carried the ball 16 time for 80 yards and two (2) touchdowns.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Horn 21-49 Cedar Hill

Bright had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Alief Taylor 23-13 Fort Bend Bush

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff 61-0 Wilmer-Hutchins

Davis had five (5) tackles and two (2) passes defended in the win.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge 31-64 Mansfield Timberview

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Cooper 53-61 Frenship

Smith went 20-34 for 257 yards and three (3) touchdowns passing and added 20 attempts for 107 yards and two (2) touchdowns rushing.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

The Colony 55-51 Byron Nelson

Price had six carries for 56 yards and added 12 receptions for 172 yards and four (4) touchdowns through the air. Price also had one tackle on defense.

2020 top targets    

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

DeSoto 49-0 Bishop Dunne

Jabbar had four (4) tackles along with four (4) passes defended for the Eagles.


Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated had a bye week.

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Reagan 35-28 Clemens

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Lone Star 30-19 Highland Park

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

Madison Prep Academy 21-14 Southern Lab

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill 42-35 Kingwood Park

