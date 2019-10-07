Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington Wellington was on a bye week.

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales Portales 35, Capital 26

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Tascosa was on a bye week.

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West Magnolia West 54, Willis 30

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Cypress Ridge was on a bye week

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Lufkin 24, Magnolia 18

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Pine Tree 56, Mt. Pleasant 25

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor Manor was on a bye week.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill was on a bye week.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush Fort Bend Bush 21, Fort Bend Kempner 12

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff South Oak Cliff 41, Adamson 8 Davis was credited with five tackles in the win.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge Lake Ridge was on a bye week.

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Frenship was on a bye week.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony The Colony 47, Liberty 3 Price had one carry for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown through the air. Price was also credited with four tackles on defense.

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Clemens was on a bye week.

2020 top targets

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto DeSoto was on a bye week.

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated A&M Consolidated 41, Montgomery 21 Floyd caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Lone Star 55, Wakeland 14

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab Scotlandville 63, Southern Lab 18