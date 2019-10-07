2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six Results
Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Wellington was on a bye week.
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
Portales 35, Capital 26
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa was on a bye week.
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Magnolia West 54, Willis 30
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Cypress Ridge was on a bye week
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Lufkin 24, Magnolia 18
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pine Tree 56, Mt. Pleasant 25
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Manor was on a bye week.
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill was on a bye week.
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Bush 21, Fort Bend Kempner 12
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff 41, Adamson 8
Davis was credited with five tackles in the win.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge was on a bye week.
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Frenship was on a bye week.
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
The Colony 47, Liberty 3
Price had one carry for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown through the air. Price was also credited with four tackles on defense.
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Clemens was on a bye week.
2020 top targets
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
DeSoto was on a bye week.
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated 41, Montgomery 21
Floyd caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Lone Star 55, Wakeland 14
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
Scotlandville 63, Southern Lab 18
Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill
Barbers Hill 40, Nederland 14