2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Six Results

Week six of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments          

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Wellington was on a bye week.

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

Portales 35, Capital 26

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa was on a bye week.

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Magnolia West 54, Willis 30

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Cypress Ridge was on a bye week

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Lufkin 24, Magnolia 18

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pine Tree 56, Mt. Pleasant 25

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Manor was on a bye week.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill was on a bye week.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Bush 21, Fort Bend Kempner 12

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff 41, Adamson 8

Davis was credited with five tackles in the win.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Lake Ridge was on a bye week.

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Frenship was on a bye week.

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

The Colony 47, Liberty 3

Price had one carry for 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added eight receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown through the air. Price was also credited with four tackles on defense.

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Clemens was on a bye week.

2020 top targets   

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

DeSoto was on a bye week.

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated 41, Montgomery 21

Floyd caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Lone Star 55, Wakeland 14

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

Scotlandville 63, Southern Lab 18

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill 40, Nederland 14

