Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas 34-29 Memorial

On offense Minor had 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, and also caught two passes for 22 yards. On defense Minor was credited with five tackles and an interception which he returned 103 yards for a touchdown.

He also pitched in 14 kick return yards.