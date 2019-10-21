2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight Results
Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Munday 6-50 Wellington
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
Ruidoso 14-26 Portales
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa 27-35 Permian
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas 34-29 Memorial
On offense Minor had 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, and also caught two passes for 22 yards. On defense Minor was credited with five tackles and an interception which he returned 103 yards for a touchdown.
He also pitched in 14 kick return yards.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Waller 20-49 Magnolia West
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Northbrook 0-45 Cypress Ridge
Dabon is out for the rest of the season with an injury.
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Sharpstown 2-70 Fort Bend Marshall
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Lufkin 55-22 Tomball
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pine Tree 38-28 Nacogdoches
No One Cared who we were Till we put this mask on.....!! pic.twitter.com/q60IHtG3Ul— JJ (@JJ_spark12) October 17, 2019
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Manor 50-35 Pflugerville Connally
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 28-24 Lake Ridge
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Bright about the win after. Bright finished with six receptions for 116 yards and the game winning touchdown.
neighborhood hero 👑❗️#slidebr1ght pic.twitter.com/lYPopP1wzp— k1d flash ⚡️ (@QuinBright) October 20, 2019
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
South Oak Cliff 61-0 Spruce
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Cedar Hill 28-24 Lake Ridge
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Rogers following the game.
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Midland 0-33 Frenship
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
Lone Star 41-38 The Colony
Price finished with eight receptions for 65 yards in the narrow loss. He also contributed three tackles and four passes defended on defense.
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Clemens 58-24 San Marcos
Derrick Lewis(Texas Tech commit) with a pick six on the left side but Clemens was called for push in the back after the play resulting in no score.— DeShaun Hartley (@DeShaunHartley) October 19, 2019
The Buffaloes take over on the San Marcos 30 yard line. #txhsfb @smdrsports
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
A&M Consolidated 55-17 Paetow
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS- Consol is pulling away from this one as Nate Floyd (@natekeyon8) catches the td pass. The Texas Tech commit can play both ways.— Mason Pruitt (@MasonPruitt10) October 19, 2019
Katy Paetow: 17
A&M Consolidated: 48
7:04, 4Q#txhsfb
2020 top targets
Deandre Butler, DE, Independence CC
Independence CC 62-23 Coffeyville CC
I LOVE ALL MY BROTHERS💙😈😈💯💪🏾#4L😈 pic.twitter.com/Qnrvv5Y7Be— DRE BUTLER🏈🔥 (@DreButler23) October 20, 2019
Loic Fouonji, WR, Midland Lee
Odessa 7-62 Midland Lee
Fouonji caught three passes for 34 yards in the win.
Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill
Barbers Hill 21-7 Vidor
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Bush 13-40 Fort Bend Elkins