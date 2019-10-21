News More News
2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week Eight Results

Caleb Rogers
Caleb Rogers (Ben Golan)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week eight of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments           

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Munday 6-50 Wellington

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

Ruidoso 14-26 Portales

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa 27-35 Permian

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas 34-29 Memorial

On offense Minor had 73 rushing yards and a touchdown, and also caught two passes for 22 yards. On defense Minor was credited with five tackles and an interception which he returned 103 yards for a touchdown.

He also pitched in 14 kick return yards.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Waller 20-49 Magnolia West

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Northbrook 0-45 Cypress Ridge

Dabon is out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Sharpstown 2-70 Fort Bend Marshall

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Lufkin 55-22 Tomball


JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pine Tree 38-28 Nacogdoches

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Manor 50-35 Pflugerville Connally

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 28-24 Lake Ridge

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Bright about the win after. Bright finished with six receptions for 116 yards and the game winning touchdown.

Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

South Oak Cliff 61-0 Spruce

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Cedar Hill 28-24 Lake Ridge

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was on hand for this one and spoke with Rogers following the game.

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Midland 0-33 Frenship

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

Lone Star 41-38 The Colony

Price finished with eight receptions for 65 yards in the narrow loss. He also contributed three tackles and four passes defended on defense.


Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Clemens 58-24 San Marcos


Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

A&M Consolidated 55-17 Paetow

2020 top targets       

Deandre Butler, DE, Independence CC

Independence CC 62-23 Coffeyville CC

Loic Fouonji, WR, Midland Lee

Odessa 7-62 Midland Lee

Fouonji caught three passes for 34 yards in the win.

Casey Collier, OL, Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill 21-7 Vidor


Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Bush 13-40 Fort Bend Elkins


