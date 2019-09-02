Week one of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. The Red Raiders played Montana State in Matt Wells' first game as head coach and a few of these recruits were on the sideline Saturday afternoon. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington Wellington 44-0 Clayton

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales Portales 49-6 St. Michael's

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa Tascosa 19-14 Abilene Moore helped his Tascosa Rebels hold Abilene to just 43 yards passing and 171 yards rushing.

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas Denton 37-Lake Dallas 34 Minor went 0-1 passing, carried the ball three times for two yards, and caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown offensively. Defensively Minor had eight tackles including two tackles for loss. He also pitched in eight kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West Brenham 13-38 Magnolia West Frank helped his Mustangs hold Brenham to 182 passing yards.

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge Cypress Ridge 31-14 Cypress Woods Dabon helped his Rams hold Cypress Woods to 141 passing yards and 59 rushing yards.

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall Fort Bend Marshall 32-9 Eisenhower Moore paved the way for his Buffalos to rack up 176 rushing yards and 195 yards through the air.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin Longview 24-21 Lufkin

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree Pine Tree 47-30 Bullard

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor Manor 29-32 Weslaco East (OT)

Brooks ran the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for two yards and pitched in with one solo tackle.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill Cedar Hill 28-41 Allen Bright had 70 yards receiving for the Longhorns.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush Fort Bend Bush 28-6 Terry



Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff Skyline 21-22 South Oak Cliff RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was at this game and spoke with Jonathan about the comeback win and more.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge Union 44-47 Lake Ridge

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship Amarillo 0-31 Frenship

Welcome to Texas @SmittyJawns . Smith leads Frenship @SemperImpetus to 31-0 season opening win over Amarillo High. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/UvDTNrwfjd — Paul Tubbs (@PaulTubbs_TV) August 31, 2019

2020 top targets

Myles Price, IR, The Colony North Crowley 2-24 The Colony Price was The Colony's leading rusher, carrying the ball five times for 17 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 24 yards offensively. Defensively the talented athlete had three tackles and an interception, showcasing his all around game.

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto Permian 14-35 DeSoto

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated Ellison 6-49 A&M Consolidated

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens Madison 0-28 Clemens



Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star Richland 3-55 Lone Star