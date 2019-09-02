News More News
2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week One results

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer

Week one of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. The Red Raiders played Montana State in Matt Wells' first game as head coach and a few of these recruits were on the sideline Saturday afternoon. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.

2020 commitments

John Holcomb, TE, Wellington

Wellington 44-0 Clayton

Philip Blidi, DE, Portales

Portales 49-6 St. Michael's

LB Moore, DE, Tascosa

Tascosa 19-14 Abilene

Moore helped his Tascosa Rebels hold Abilene to just 43 yards passing and 171 yards rushing.

Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas

Denton 37-Lake Dallas 34

Minor went 0-1 passing, carried the ball three times for two yards, and caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown offensively.

Defensively Minor had eight tackles including two tackles for loss. He also pitched in eight kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.

Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West

Brenham 13-38 Magnolia West

Frank helped his Mustangs hold Brenham to 182 passing yards.

Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge

Cypress Ridge 31-14 Cypress Woods

Dabon helped his Rams hold Cypress Woods to 141 passing yards and 59 rushing yards.

Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Marshall 32-9 Eisenhower

Moore paved the way for his Buffalos to rack up 176 rushing yards and 195 yards through the air.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin

Longview 24-21 Lufkin

JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree

Pine Tree 47-30 Bullard

Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor

Manor 29-32 Weslaco East (OT)

Brooks ran the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for two yards and pitched in with one solo tackle.

Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill

Cedar Hill 28-41 Allen

Bright had 70 yards receiving for the Longhorns.

Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Bush 28-6 Terry


Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff

Skyline 21-22 South Oak Cliff

RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was at this game and spoke with Jonathan about the comeback win and more.

Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge

Union 44-47 Lake Ridge

Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship

Amarillo 0-31 Frenship

2020 top targets

Myles Price, IR, The Colony

North Crowley 2-24 The Colony

Price was The Colony's leading rusher, carrying the ball five times for 17 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 24 yards offensively.

Defensively the talented athlete had three tackles and an interception, showcasing his all around game.

Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto

Permian 14-35 DeSoto

Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated

Ellison 6-49 A&M Consolidated

Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens

Madison 0-28 Clemens


Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star

Richland 3-55 Lone Star

Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab

Southern Lab 6-0 Amite

