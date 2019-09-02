2020 Texas Tech commits and targets: Week One results
Week one of high school football has come and gone. Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2020 were in action this past weekend. The Red Raiders played Montana State in Matt Wells' first game as head coach and a few of these recruits were on the sideline Saturday afternoon. Here is a look at how each recruit performed this week.
2020 commitments
John Holcomb, TE, Wellington
Wellington 44-0 Clayton
Philip Blidi, DE, Portales
Portales 49-6 St. Michael's
LB Moore, DE, Tascosa
Tascosa 19-14 Abilene
Moore helped his Tascosa Rebels hold Abilene to just 43 yards passing and 171 yards rushing.
Kobee Minor, DB, Lake Dallas
Denton 37-Lake Dallas 34
Minor went 0-1 passing, carried the ball three times for two yards, and caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown offensively.
Defensively Minor had eight tackles including two tackles for loss. He also pitched in eight kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.
Ryan Frank, DB, Magnolia West
Brenham 13-38 Magnolia West
Frank helped his Mustangs hold Brenham to 182 passing yards.
Je'Vaun Dabon, DB, Cypress Ridge
Cypress Ridge 31-14 Cypress Woods
Dabon helped his Rams hold Cypress Woods to 141 passing yards and 59 rushing yards.
Larry Moore, OL, Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Marshall 32-9 Eisenhower
Moore paved the way for his Buffalos to rack up 176 rushing yards and 195 yards through the air.
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Lufkin
Longview 24-21 Lufkin
No gloves needed...
JJ Sparkman, WR, Pine Tree
Pine Tree 47-30 Bullard
Tahj Brooks, RB, Manor
Manor 29-32 Weslaco East (OT)
Brooks ran the ball 15 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for two yards and pitched in with one solo tackle.
Quin Bright, IR, Cedar Hill
Cedar Hill 28-41 Allen
Bright had 70 yards receiving for the Longhorns.
Clinton Anokwuru, DE, Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Bush 28-6 Terry
Jonathan Davis, DB, South Oak Cliff
Skyline 21-22 South Oak Cliff
RedRaiderSports.com's Ben Golan was at this game and spoke with Jonathan about the comeback win and more.
Caleb Rogers, OL, Lake Ridge
Union 44-47 Lake Ridge
Donovan Smith, QB, Frenship
Amarillo 0-31 Frenship
Welcome to Texas @SmittyJawns . Smith leads Frenship to 31-0 season opening win over Amarillo High.
2020 top targets
Myles Price, IR, The Colony
North Crowley 2-24 The Colony
Price was The Colony's leading rusher, carrying the ball five times for 17 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 24 yards offensively.
Defensively the talented athlete had three tackles and an interception, showcasing his all around game.
Jabbar Muhammad, DB, DeSoto
Permian 14-35 DeSoto
Nate Floyd, DB, A&M Consolidated
Ellison 6-49 A&M Consolidated
Derrick Lewis II, LB, Clemens
Madison 0-28 Clemens
Jaylan Ford, LB, Lone Star
Richland 3-55 Lone Star
Jabar Triplett Jr, LB, Southern Lab
Southern Lab 6-0 Amite