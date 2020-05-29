RedRaiderSports - 2020 Butler C.C. pass rusher Josh Davies-Balogun commits to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches have made yet another addition to the 2020 roster, this time in the form of a productive JUCO pass rusher. After signing Wofford offensive lineman Josh Burger and Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, Butler C.C. defensive end Josh Davies-Balogun announced his intention to play his final two collegiate seasons in Lubbock.

What you need to know...

... Davies-Balogun never publicly announced an offer from the Red Raiders, but this was a commitment in the works for a couple months now as Davies-Balogun visited Texas Tech for spring practice on March 7th.

... Davies-Balogun had previously reported offers from Colorado State, Kansas State, UNT and UNLV among others.

... Davies-Balogun is ranked as a 5.5 3-star recruit and will have three seasons to play two at Texas Tech

Relationship with coach Randolph: "It's real good. Coach Randolph and I talk a lot, we get on the phone almost every day basically. He tells me a lot of things that he likes about me but also things I could do better and he's just been real good to me since we started this whole process. I can tell he wants the best for me."

Fit in the defense: "I can do it all, I can get after the quarterback and also play the run but my specialty is definitely as a pass rusher. The coaches want me to gear towards that a little bit more, get my pass rush under control, learn a few more moves and things like that."