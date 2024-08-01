Young players standing out to Joey McGuire after two days of fall camp
The roster Joey McGuire inherited and subsequently led into his debut 2022 season as the head coach at Texas Tech was largely composed of players he and his staff did not recruit. By his count, the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news