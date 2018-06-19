Ticker
basketball

Where Zhaire Smith falls in latest NBA mock drafts

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
@aarondickens
Editor

Texas Tech one-and-done prospect Zhaire Smith is almost universally expected to be a first-round selection in this week's NBA Draft, but there is no consensus on where exactly in the draft he will land. Below is a look at how Smith fares in some of the latest mock drafts.

Which team will draft Zhaire Smith? 
Source Date Posted Pick Team

CBS

June 18

No. 25

Lakers

SBNation

May 18

No. 13

Clippers

NBADraft.net

June 18

No. 13

Clippers

Tankathon

June 16

No. 15

Wizards

The Athletic

June 14

No. 17

Bucks

SI

June 12

No. 16

Suns

Yahoo! Sports

June 5

No. 15

Wizards

Basketball Insiders

June 5

No. 18

Spurs
