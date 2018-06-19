Where Zhaire Smith falls in latest NBA mock drafts
Texas Tech one-and-done prospect Zhaire Smith is almost universally expected to be a first-round selection in this week's NBA Draft, but there is no consensus on where exactly in the draft he will land. Below is a look at how Smith fares in some of the latest mock drafts.
Which team will draft Zhaire Smith?
|Source
|Date Posted
|Pick
|Team
|
June 18
|
No. 25
|
Lakers
|
May 18
|
No. 13
|
Clippers
|
June 18
|
No. 13
|
Clippers
|
June 16
|
No. 15
|
Wizards
|
June 14
|
No. 17
|
Bucks
|
June 12
|
No. 16
|
Suns
|
June 5
|
No. 15
|
Wizards
|
June 5
|
No. 18
|
Spurs