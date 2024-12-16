UTEP CB Amier Boyd-Matthews stays in state, transfers to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech coaches continued their hot streak by landing yet another commitment out of the transfer portal.

The latest addition is UTEP transfer cornerback Amier Boyd-Matthews.

Boyd-Matthews chose Texas Tech over offers from Colorado State and Wake Forest among others.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2024 Boyd-Matthews saw his most extensive action to date, starting four games and playing a total of 360 snaps as a Miner.

He recorded 16 tackles, 1 tackle-for-loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups.