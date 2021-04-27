 RedRaiderSports - TTU makes the Top 5 for CB Jalon Peoples
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 14:31:53 -0500') }} football Edit

TTU makes the Top 5 for CB Jalon Peoples

RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties
RedRaiderSports.com's recruiting coverage is brought to you by Carnley Properties
Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
Cedar Hill CB Jalon Peoples included the Red Raiders in his Top 5 earlier this afternoon
Cedar Hill CB Jalon Peoples included the Red Raiders in his Top 5 earlier this afternoon
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}