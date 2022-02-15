TTU felt right for RB Anquan Willis

The Texas Tech coaching staff has added eight (8) new 2023 commitments since the new year, including a commitment from Wichita Falls Rider running back Anquan Willis a few weeks ago. Willis received an offer from the Red Raiders last November, and it was not your typical social media post or announcement from a recruit. The standout prospect was offered by the coaches after a Rider playoff victory, and a local sportswriter was filming Willis while a group of his teammates were waiting to celebrate.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaWRlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JhaWRl cmZiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByYWlkZXJmYmFsbDwvYT4g UkIvZWRnZSBydXNoZXIgQW5xdWFuIFdpbGxpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FucXVhblcxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBB bnF1YW5XMTwvYT4gZ2V0cyBhIHBob25lIGNhbGwgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gYWZ0ZXIgdGhlIFJhaWRl cnMmIzM5OyB3aW4gdG9uaWdodCwgcmVjZWl2aW5nIGhpcyBmaXJzdCBjb2xs ZWdlIG9mZmVyLiBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIGhhcyBub3cgb2ZmZXJlZCB0d28gV0ZJ U0QgUkJzLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BSl9Eb25X aWxsaWFtcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUpfRG9uV2lsbGlhbXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY21zaWx2YWpyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjbXNpbHZhanI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qS1JRV0Fuam9uIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaktSUVdB bmpvbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb25hdGhhbiBIdWxsIChASHVsbF9UUk4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVsbF9UUk4vc3RhdHVz LzE0NTkzODY1NTk0ODA5MjYyMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The video went viral and Willis shared more about the moment he received his offer to play at Texas Tech. "I had already talked with the Tech coaches before the game, but I did not have the offer. We mostly talked about my game, their interest in me as a player. Then, that same day, I showed out in the game and we got the win. "I got the call after the game and Coach (Joey) McGuire offered me over the phone. It felt unbelievable and I was very surprised, shocked to receive the news. Having my teammates around and celebrating made the moment even more special." Willis has played both sides of the ball at Rider for a few years, and the standout prospect shared more about how the Texas Tech coaches see him fitting in at the next level. "Yes, I play both running back and linebacker here at Rider. I'm still playing both and most colleges list me as an athlete, but the Texas Tech coaches see me playing running back and feel that I can help the team there."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2RzIFBsYW4gMTAwMCUgY29tbWl0dGVk4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoRExTbWl0aDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoRExTbWl0aDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CVlFPMGxL aGtaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlZRTzBsS2hrWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbnF1YW4gV2lsbGlzIChAQW5xdWFuVzEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW5xdWFuVzEvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODgyNDkyODMwMDIzOTI1 ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK