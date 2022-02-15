TTU felt right for RB Anquan Willis
The Texas Tech coaching staff has added eight (8) new 2023 commitments since the new year, including a commitment from Wichita Falls Rider running back Anquan Willis a few weeks ago.
Willis received an offer from the Red Raiders last November, and it was not your typical social media post or announcement from a recruit.
The standout prospect was offered by the coaches after a Rider playoff victory, and a local sportswriter was filming Willis while a group of his teammates were waiting to celebrate.
The video went viral and Willis shared more about the moment he received his offer to play at Texas Tech.
"I had already talked with the Tech coaches before the game, but I did not have the offer. We mostly talked about my game, their interest in me as a player. Then, that same day, I showed out in the game and we got the win.
"I got the call after the game and Coach (Joey) McGuire offered me over the phone. It felt unbelievable and I was very surprised, shocked to receive the news. Having my teammates around and celebrating made the moment even more special."
Willis has played both sides of the ball at Rider for a few years, and the standout prospect shared more about how the Texas Tech coaches see him fitting in at the next level.
"Yes, I play both running back and linebacker here at Rider. I'm still playing both and most colleges list me as an athlete, but the Texas Tech coaches see me playing running back and feel that I can help the team there."
Willis remained in contact with the Texas Tech coaches after the offer and recently visited Lubbock for the program's Junior Day event.
"Yes, I went to the Junior Day last week. I was able to see what the city was like outside of football and the college itself. We drove around and ate at some restaurants. It was the best college campus I have ever been to. All of the people were kind and generous, it was a very nice city and a great experience.
"I would say the highlight of the visit was attending the Texas Tech basketball game. That was my first college basketball game to attend. They did a lot of cool stuff in the stands with the fans and there were a ton of people there. It was a great atmosphere and I really enjoyed the game experience."
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect returned home from the visit and announced his commitment only a few weeks later.
"The coaches and I had talked about my recruitment that next week. I only had offers from Texas Tech and SMU, and I was already thinking about making my commitment. I knew that I wanted to commit before my senior season, but when I was at Texas Tech with the coaches, it just felt right. I talk with all of the coaches from Texas Tech and they have stopped by the school a few times. They were showing the most interest and believed in me, wanted me the most.
"I was talking with my head coach, then we got on the phone with Coach McGuire and told him I wanted to commit. He was excited and then he handed the phone to some of the other coaches.
"I love Coach McGuire, he is always excited to see me and just lifts my energy up. I believe he is a really good coach and a man of his word. He already added me to a text group with the other commitments and a few of them texted me congrats. We have all followed each other on social media too."
Willis plans to major in Business or Government at Texas Tech, and he will compete on the Rider varsity Track & Field team in the high jump, long jump and shotput events this spring.
Currently unrated, Willis finished the season with 1,666 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing along with 198 yards and one (1) touchdown receiving - earning the District 3-5A Offensive MVP award.