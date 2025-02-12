Three-star defensive back Maddox Quiller: "Texas Tech just felt like home"

Texas Tech Football received some good news on Wednesday evening when Pflugerville (TX) Hendrickson defensive back Maddox Quiller announced his commitment to the Red Raiders over Big 12 rival Houston.

Quiller, a Texas Top 100 rated prospect, has visited Lubbock multiple times over the past several months and says it was his connection with the coaching staff that made Texas Tech his future home.

"Texas Tech just felt like home, to be honest. It felt like they really care for me and they would be best for my development and seeing the field early. I felt like it also gave me the best chance to make it to the NFL since that's my final goal."

Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard offered Quiller back in May 2024 after a standout performance at a Red Raider summer camp. The two have just grown closer since.

"I'd say that we've gotten closer than ever. We talk here and there and every time we have a conversation I feel like it's really genuine. He played a big part in getting me over there."

Quiller is also looking forward to learning under his future head coach, Joey McGuire.

"I think he's great. Obviously, I haven't really been coached by him yet, but from our interactions and things of that nature I can tell he really loves what he does and that he's really gonna care about me and care for me when I get down there, so to me the decision was a no brainer."

Quiller got to visit Lubbock in September for the win over Arizona State, in November for the night game vs Colorado and again in January for Junior Day. He says the new facilities and the fan support are two of the things that really stands out to him about Texas Tech.

"Well, the brand new facility is beautiful. If you get a chance to see it I'd really recommend going to see that. Also, at the games, I've never been to a game where everybody in the arena is for the same team. Even at other games - I went to a game where a team played Texas Tech - there's more or just as many fans of Texas Tech as the home team. It's like the love for the organization, you just can't beat it."