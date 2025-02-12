Three-star defensive back Maddox Quiller: "Texas Tech just felt like home"

Texas Tech Football received some good news on Wednesday evening when Pflugerville (TX) Hendrickson defensive back Maddox Quiller announced his commitment to the Red Raiders over Big 12 rival Houston.
Quiller, a Texas Top 100 rated prospect, has visited Lubbock multiple times over the past several months and says it was his connection with the coaching staff that made Texas Tech his future home.
"Texas Tech just felt like home, to be honest. It felt like they really care for me and they would be best for my development and seeing the field early. I felt like it also gave me the best chance to make it to the NFL since that's my final goal."
Texas Tech General Manager James Blanchard offered Quiller back in May 2024 after a standout performance at a Red Raider summer camp. The two have just grown closer since.
"I'd say that we've gotten closer than ever. We talk here and there and every time we have a conversation I feel like it's really genuine. He played a big part in getting me over there."
Quiller is also looking forward to learning under his future head coach, Joey McGuire.
"I think he's great. Obviously, I haven't really been coached by him yet, but from our interactions and things of that nature I can tell he really loves what he does and that he's really gonna care about me and care for me when I get down there, so to me the decision was a no brainer."
Quiller got to visit Lubbock in September for the win over Arizona State, in November for the night game vs Colorado and again in January for Junior Day. He says the new facilities and the fan support are two of the things that really stands out to him about Texas Tech.
"Well, the brand new facility is beautiful. If you get a chance to see it I'd really recommend going to see that. Also, at the games, I've never been to a game where everybody in the arena is for the same team. Even at other games - I went to a game where a team played Texas Tech - there's more or just as many fans of Texas Tech as the home team. It's like the love for the organization, you just can't beat it."
The Pflugerville native chose Texas Tech over his other offer from Houston, though he was also receiving interest from programs such as TCU, Louisiana Tech, Texas and others. Texas Tech's new defensive coordinator Shield Wood just got to Texas Tech from Houston, adding another twist to this recruitment as Wood was previously trying to get Quiller to the Bayou City.
"Yeah, I really like his scheme. We had a couple interactions at Houston but when he got to Texas Tech he really took a deeper dive and we've been talking every week since. I really like him and the way he coaches and his philosophy."
Quiller committed to the coaches on February 6th before going public less than a week later. He says both parties kind of knew he was going to be a Red Raider, so it wasn't a huge surprise, but the coaches were still fired up to hear the news.
"I committed on February 6th. We've obviously been talking back and forth since the Junior Day, for like the last three weeks, and they really sold it. It feels like they genuinely want me over there. Between us, we knew. My family and the coaches, I feel like since that Texas Tech was where I wanted to be. I really didn't even have to tell them I was committing. I really just gave them a call and said 'I'm ready' and from then on all the coaches were fired up. I got calls from every coach over there and texts and they were just congratulating me and welcoming me to Texas Tech."
Listed as a safety by Rivals, Quiller can also play cornerback or nickel and is looking forward to helping the team at whichever position is needed.
"I don't really have a preference, I just want to make an impact as soon as possible. So wherever I can be that can help the team and better my progression and development then that's where I'll be. I really don't have a preference and I just wanna help the team as much as possible."
Quiller says he knows current Red Raiders such as Quintaelyn Joyner and Peyton Morgan among others from growing up with them, competing against each other in little league football and track, etc.
Quiller is excited to finish his senior year and put on a show for Red Raider Nation.
"I think they should just be expecting a guy that's gonna fly around and make plays. I'm gonna bring energy to the defense. Someone who, if that's what happens, special teams is gonna bring a wow factor to the field. My play style is gonna boost - I'd say it boosts ratings if I'm not being cocky."
Quiller is currently ranked by Rivals as a 5.7 three-star prospect, the #78 player in Texas and the #48 safety in the 2026 class.
Competing for Pflugerville Hendrickson's track & field program, Quiller set a personal record in the Triple Jump with a jump of 42' 10.25" at the Cedar Ridge Raider Relays Invitational last spring.
Per his Twitter, Quiller recorded 54 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles in 2024. He also chipped in offensively with 320 all-purpose yards, 1 receiving touchdown and 1 passing touchdown.
