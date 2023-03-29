The Recruiting Six Pack
Starting this week, I will write a weekly article called The Recruiting Six Pack, which will cover recruiting around the Big 12 conference and feature Texas high school recruits. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what's happening around the recruiting world.
Texas Tech Targets
Micah Hudson. Hudson is rated as a 6.1 five-star wide receiver from Temple (TX) Lake Belton HS. He is the #6 national prospect, #2 WR, and #2 player in Texas. Hudson holds 33 offers, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. He has visited all these programs. He was in Lubbock over the weekend to visit the Red Raiders, his second visit this month, as he was there on March 4 for Junior day. Right now, I would say the Buckeyes, Crimson Tide, Longhorns, and Red Raiders are at the top of his list.
Casey Poe. Poe is rated as a 5.8 four-star offensive guard from Lindale (TX). He is the #15 national prospect, the #7 OG, and the #26 player in Texas. He has 22 offers and has had a busy month of March. Poe has already visited Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. He will next be in Lubbock to visit Texas Tech this weekend. When I spoke to him earlier this month, he said that despite all his visits, Texas Tech was high on his list of schools. Plus, they were also one of the first schools to offer him. So, the Red Raiders will have their chance to move up his list this weekend.
Around the Big 12
Colin Simmons. Simmons is rated as a 6.1 five-star weak side defensive end from Duncanville (TX). He is the #3 ranked national prospect, #1 WDE, and the #1 player in Texas. Holding 43 offers, he was in Austin for the Longhorns' junior day this weekend after visiting Arizona State last weekend. However, the Longhorns and Sun Devils are just some of the schools that are high on him. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, and TCU are also in the mix. If I had to pick a favorite right now, I would go with LSU, but keep an eye on the Sun Devils. He said he was impressed with his visit there and said that he would be returning.
Corian Gipson. Gipson is rated as a 5.9 four-star cornerback from Lancaster. He is the #88 national prospect, #6 CB, and the #13 player in Texas. He holds 33 offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, and USC, to name a few. However, Clemson looks to be the team to beat right now. Gipson was in Death Valley over the weekend and received an offer from the Tigers on Monday, calling them his "dream school."
Michael Fasusi. Fasusi is rated as a 5.8 four-star offensive tackle from Lewisville (TX). He is the #106 national prospect, #11 OT, and #16 player in Texas. He holds 18 offers which include Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech, to name a few. Fasusi was in Norman over the weekend, which is good news for the Sooners. However, the Buckeyes and Longhorns are the teams to watch here.
Michael Hawkins. Hawkins is rated as a 5.9 four-star dual-threat quarterback from Frisco (TX) Emerson. He is the #144 national prospect, #2 dual-threat QB, and #24 player in Texas. He holds 13 offers, including Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M. The Sooners have been the team to beat for a while. However, TCU has made it a two-team race now. Hawkins will announce his commitment on April 8, and I believe he will be a Sooner.