The Notebook presented by Energy Renovation Center: Running Backs

Texas Tech running backs Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks spoke with the media on Thursday as the Red Raiders kick off fall camp in Lubbock. Here are key notes from what the "two-headed monster" had to say.

Sarodorick Thompson

Photo taken at the 2022 Texas Tech Media Day - Chase Champlin

- Thompson started up by saying that at the moment he is only looking forward to the Murray State game and is not worried about any other for the time being. - Thompson mentions that he is closest with Kosi Eldridge, Tyler Shough, and Blake Burris. - He says that his biggest goal as a veteran is to play a true big brother role to the younger guys. Says that having been in a leadership role since his sophomore year has been a blessing and made it easier as he gotten older. - In the air-raid Zach Kittley offense, Thompson says to expect a lot on the running side of things. "Tahj and I are two of the better running backs in the Big 12 and I think the sky's the limit for the both of us." - When asked how he feels about being overlooked in the Big 12 with the amount of running back talent in the league, he said "It's fine. It's peoples jobs to make opinions so I don't really care about that. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. It's just doing everything to prove myself." - On RS freshman running back Cam'Ron Valdez: "This off season has been really good for him. Last year, obviously he didn't get the chance to play with being behind me, Tahj, and Xavier White but we've just made it clear to him that in this league you need three running backs that can get touches and he has just came in and done his job. He has a lot gotten bigger and faster so now it is just time to see what all that work has done for him." - Thompson says he has worked on pass catching the most this off season. "Y'all will definitely see more of that this season because he (Zach Kittley) has more routes and different things for us to do." - Thompson on the difference this season with the new staff and the brotherhood that has been established: "When McGuire came here, not that many people left and obviously he does an amazing job promoting family but I think we have always been a close group. I just think we have all made more of an effort to come closer since the new staff arrived. When you see a brand new staff come in and nobody leaves, that has to show you that we all actually like each other here."

Tahj Brooks

Photo taken at the 2022 Texas Tech Media Day - Chase Champlin

- Brooks says he has worked on his footwork, speed, explosiveness, finishing long runs, and making the most of break tackles the most this off-season. - Being a talented pass catcher, Brooks says he has also been working on his hands, routes, and releases off the line. "Anyone can run the ball so you have to be able to catch the ball in this league so I have been getting a lot of opportunities at the slot." - Brooks says this off-season he has Prepared for the season physically by doing more mobility, stretching, and exercises on my joints. "When the season comes, I know I will get a little banged up but after that I know to just get in the ice tubs and take care of body after every day." Brooks on McGuire's overall energy: "His energy is like someone who goes to the store every morning, grabs four monster energy drinks, and drinks them all in one day. He truly is a energy guy and I wouldn't be surprised if he came in here right now and started screaming. His energy has impacted us as a team a lot. We actually want to play and win for him just because of his energy. We are really just having fun and we come in everyday with a smile. No one here is ever sad and we all know that we get to be here with our family and get to enjoy it." - "I have picked up on the new offense super well. Kittley's offense is simple and easy for us. I don't like saying this but the quarterbacks kinda tell us what to do, which is helpful sometimes but sometimes you want to be a guy at the next level that is not helpful. You have to learn the offense through the keys and stuff of that nature. It has been easy to pick up on and even the signals. We have a bunch of signals for just one or two plays but it is easy to pick up on." - Brooks talk highly on the McGuire family. He says that he loves his wife and kids and that they're also very competitive. - Speaking on the three game gauntlet after Murray State: "We are going to take every game very seriously. We don't look down at any team and we don't look up on any teams either. We are just ready to compete and have fun." - "The game I am most excited for is definitely Texas. Since my freshman year I have not been able to play them so I can't wait for that game." - "In the air-raid offense, I think it is the exact opposite of the running backs being overlooked because Coach Kittley is going to give us different ways to get the ball even in the run game. We might have two backs in the game this year kinda like Oklahoma has done in the past. Kittley describes our offense kinda like that and I can't wait to see it." Brooks on the renovations and NIL deals being announced: "It is really just a blessing. Thank you to all of the donors and alumni who put all of this money into this school that is allowing us to be successful. All of the hard work we've put in over the years is all starting to unfold and it has been great." Opinion on the workload in the RB room: "I feel like our coaches will be smart with it. I don't know exactly how it is going to happen because all of us need reps so the coaches are going to decide that and have fun. They will coach us all the same."