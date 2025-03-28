The Moment Before THE Moment: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Toughest Team Wins

Give them an inch, they will take a mile. Give them 1.9% odds of winning and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will pry open a window with a toothpick, bust through a wall and run right on through to the third Elite 8 in program history.

“I kept telling them we are going to make them when it matters, and I believed it with all my heart. That’s Red Raider basketball, it doesn’t matter what the score is or what’s stacked against us.”

But before the back-to-back - call him a dawg not a freshman - guns up three balls from Christian Anderson. Before the Elijah Hawkins - it doen’t matter how many you make as long as you make it when it matters - clutch OT three. And even before Darrion Williams went full - take a number and sit down because I’m about to serve everyone - to win it for Texas Tech… there was one pivotal stretch of play that turned the tide.