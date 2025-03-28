Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 28, 2025
The Moment Before THE Moment: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Toughest Team Wins
Shelby Hilliard  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer

Give them an inch, they will take a mile. Give them 1.9% odds of winning and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will pry open a window with a toothpick, bust through a wall and run right on through to the third Elite 8 in program history.

“I kept telling them we are going to make them when it matters, and I believed it with all my heart. That’s Red Raider basketball, it doesn’t matter what the score is or what’s stacked against us.”
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech Head Coach

But before the back-to-back - call him a dawg not a freshman - guns up three balls from Christian Anderson. Before the Elijah Hawkins - it doen’t matter how many you make as long as you make it when it matters - clutch OT three. And even before Darrion Williams went full - take a number and sit down because I’m about to serve everyone - to win it for Texas Tech… there was one pivotal stretch of play that turned the tide.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In