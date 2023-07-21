In the second round of The Basketball Tournament, the Air Raiders found themselves down-and-out early.

The Enchantment, the New Mexico Alumni Team, came out scorching in the first quarter. A 16-0 run to open the game that ballooned to a 37-7 lead at the end of the first quarter proved to be the early knockout for the Air Raiders.

In the first quarter, The Enchantment shot 7-9 from beyond the arc while the Air Raiders couldn’t buy a bucket, shooting 3-16 from the field and 1-8 from three-point land.

The Air Raiders trailed by as many as 30 in the second quarter after a weak first half, but a strong third quarter that included 50 percent shooting from the floor and 11-12 from the stripe, cut the deficit to ten, but was not enough to complete the comeback.

The Enchantment will take on Bleed Green in the Lubbock Regional Final Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.