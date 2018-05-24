Texas Tech will host Arkansas as part of 2019 Big 12/SEC Challenge
Texas Tech will host the Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 as part of next season's Big 12/SEC Challenge.
This will mark the 78th meeting between the two former Southwest Conference foes, with the most recent coming as part of the 2016 Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Red Raiders hold a narrow 39-38 edge in the all-time series.
Last season, Texas Tech topped South Carolina in Colombia 70-63 to push its Challenge record to 3-2.
Arkansas is coming off of a 23-12 season that featured victories over Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and Florida. The Razorbacks lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Butler.
The 2019 Big 12/SEC Challenge Slate
Kansas at Kentucky
West Virginia at Tennessee
TCU vs. Florida
Kansas State at Texas A&M
Baylor vs. Alabama
Texas at Georgia
Oklahoma vs. Vanderbilt
Oklahoma State vs. South Carolina
Iowa State at Ole Miss
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas