Texas Tech Timeline: 2023
Texas Tech built some momentum, started new eras and looked towards the future with the extreme renovations of Jones AT&T Stadium that will be ready for the 2024 football season.
Today, we look back at the year that was for the Red Raiders.
January 30, 2023 – Iowa State vs. Texas Tech – Men’s Basketball
A historic comeback saw the Red Raiders earn their first Big 12 basketball win of the season in 2022-23.
After a Caleb Grill three-pointer for Iowa State, Tech trailed by 23 points with just 12:37 left in the second half. The Red Raiders would rattle off a 24-5 run in just over eight minutes that cut the deficit to four points.
Tech would need another 9-2 run in the final moments where De’Vion Harmon’s free throws would force overtime, then a driving basket took the lead in the extra period for Harmon.
The comeback was the largest of the 2022-23 season in all of college basketball.
February 13, 2023 – Texas vs. Texas Tech – Men’s Basketball
The Red Raiders defeated the Longhorns on their home court for the third straight season and for the seventh time in eight years.
The win marked Tech’s second win over a ranked opponent in Lubbock in as many games as the Red Raiders knocked off then No. 15 Kansas State and then knocked off No. 5 Texas just two days later.
De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor were both in double figures while the Red Raiders shot 7/14 (50%) from three on the night and won the rebounding total 41-29.
March 17, 2023 – Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech – Baseball
The Red Raiders won in wild fashion in mid-March for their first Big 12 win of the season in the conference opener against Oklahoma State.
After falling behind 7-1 in the fifth inning, the Red Raiders were able to tie the game in the eighth inning after loading the bases down three runs. Gage Harrelson walked, Kevin Bazzell singled and Austin Green singled to tie the game.
Gavin Kash would play the hero in the tenth inning with a wild double down the left field line that got an assist from Cowboy left fielder Nolan Schubert.
March 31, 2023 – Grant McCasland Hired as Men’s Basketball Coach
Texas Tech found their new head basketball coach after terminating Mark Adams’ contract in late February.
McCasland came from North Texas after winning the NIT in 2022-23 and was signed to a six-year contract, returning back to Lubbock after serving as the Director of Basketball Operations from 1999-2001.
May 9, 2023 – Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech – Baseball
In the resuming of a weather delayed matchup in late April, the Red Raiders entered the night trailing 6-0 to ACU, a deficit that grew to 9-0 at the end of the sixth.
The Red Raiders roared back to score 15 unearned runs to erase the deficit and take the first of the doubleheader against ACU.
June 3, 2023 – Texas Tech vs. Florida – Baseball
The Red Raiders started the Gainesville Regional 2-0 with a win over UConn and a win over the eventual national runner up in the Gators.
In a tightly contested matchup, an eighth inning two-run home run from Kash proved to be the difference and sent the Red Raiders to the regional final.
September – Texas Tech Soccer carries undefeated record into October
The Red Raider soccer program had it’s best start in a long time and carried an undefeated record into October, which would last throughout the entire regular season and only end against the Longhorns in the Big 12 tournament in early November.
October 7, 2023 – Texas Tech vs. Baylor – Football
The Red Raiders got revenge in their trip to Waco after being trounced by the Bears in 2022 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Led by Tahj Brooks, who toted the ball for 170 yards in the win while tight end Baylor Cupp caught two touchdowns in his best game of the season.
November 11, 2023 – Texas Tech vs. Kansas – Football
Tech pulled off a heroic game winning drive on the back of quarterback Behren Morton who found Myles Price and Jerand Bradley three times, leading a 63-yard drive that set up a 30-yard field goal from Gino Garcia.
November 17, 2023 – Princeton vs. Texas Tech – Soccer
Tech’s soccer program put the highlight on their excellent season with a penalty kick shootout win over Princeton to send the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16.
Goalkeeper Madison White made two key saves for the Red Raiders in the penalty shootout while Peyton Parsons hit the game winning goal on Tech’s final penalty kick.
December 16, 2023 – Texas Tech vs. Cal – Football
Texas Tech earned it’s second bowl win under head coach Joey McGuire in the Independence Bowl in December.
The Red Raiders won behind an excellent defensive effort with three interceptions and a fumble recovery which gave Texas Tech a winning record both overall and in the Big 12 Conference in both seasons under McGuire.