Texas Tech built some momentum, started new eras and looked towards the future with the extreme renovations of Jones AT&T Stadium that will be ready for the 2024 football season.

Today, we look back at the year that was for the Red Raiders.

January 30, 2023 – Iowa State vs. Texas Tech – Men’s Basketball

A historic comeback saw the Red Raiders earn their first Big 12 basketball win of the season in 2022-23.

After a Caleb Grill three-pointer for Iowa State, Tech trailed by 23 points with just 12:37 left in the second half. The Red Raiders would rattle off a 24-5 run in just over eight minutes that cut the deficit to four points.

Tech would need another 9-2 run in the final moments where De’Vion Harmon’s free throws would force overtime, then a driving basket took the lead in the extra period for Harmon.

The comeback was the largest of the 2022-23 season in all of college basketball.

February 13, 2023 – Texas vs. Texas Tech – Men’s Basketball

The Red Raiders defeated the Longhorns on their home court for the third straight season and for the seventh time in eight years.

The win marked Tech’s second win over a ranked opponent in Lubbock in as many games as the Red Raiders knocked off then No. 15 Kansas State and then knocked off No. 5 Texas just two days later.

De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor were both in double figures while the Red Raiders shot 7/14 (50%) from three on the night and won the rebounding total 41-29.

March 17, 2023 – Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech – Baseball

The Red Raiders won in wild fashion in mid-March for their first Big 12 win of the season in the conference opener against Oklahoma State.

After falling behind 7-1 in the fifth inning, the Red Raiders were able to tie the game in the eighth inning after loading the bases down three runs. Gage Harrelson walked, Kevin Bazzell singled and Austin Green singled to tie the game.

Gavin Kash would play the hero in the tenth inning with a wild double down the left field line that got an assist from Cowboy left fielder Nolan Schubert.