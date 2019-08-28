For Donta Thompson, times sometimes came with watching from the sidelines at some lengths of time in previous years being a bigger-bodied "receiver." His past time was spent at tight end with the previous Texas tech coaching staff under Kliff Kingsbury.

However, times have changed and Thompson is now focused on being a full-time tight end and has cherished the change as it has happened over the past few months.

"The tight end will play a huge role in our offense, in our run game and pass game" Thompson said. "The tight end you gotta know how to block on the interior and the exterior. Then we gotta stretch the field and be able to make plays so the tight end will be very valuable in this offense."

Thompson said this upcoming season you will see him "all over the field. The one time All-District receiver at Ennis High School said he'll be flexed out wide at points or with his hand in the ground.

Blocking may be the one question to see if he's improved. Take a look at his high school receiving stats and it's easy to see his receiving ability. Thompson hauled in 77 catches for 1,453 yards and 16 touchdowns in a state championship run in 2014.

Last season as a Red Raider – two catches for 21 yards with his main roles being a blocker in special formations or on special teams.

"It's exciting. I have my opportunity to never get off the field," Thompson, the listed starter for game one against Montana State, said. "Like in our system, the tight end never comes off the field so it's exciting knowing I can play every down."

When he found out that this coaching staff utilized the tight end often, he knew it was something he wanted to be play in.

Thompson said this year's offense is toned-down with plenty of speed. He alluded to the offense knowing the plays and communicating well to how successful they can be on the offensive side of things.

The tempo is a little faster on offense, he said. It's something they're used to ... sorta. He said they're tackling things head-on to tune things up.

With game day only a few days away, Thompson is eager to hit the field and run behind the Masked Rider. But, his favorite tradition –