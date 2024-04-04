Texas Tech's new offensive line coach has been in Lubbock for around two months after taking the position in February.

The new coach is back in Lubbock for the third time, having spent two previous stints on the Tech coaching staff while being a player under Mike Leach, something that he is extremely proud of, and is excited to be back at his alma-mater.

"It was an easy decision you know obviously I was in a good situation at Washington State at a place I really love and really liked being at," McGuire said. "Anytime you get a chance to come home and coach your alma-mater, it's special."

"So obviously get an opportunity to work with Coach (Joey) McGuire was something I've always wanted to do. You know, my brother worked for him probably 20 years ago when he was coaching at Cedar Hill. And he's raved about how awesome he has been since then. To get a chance to coach for a guy like Coach McGuire, at a place like Texas Tech, it was an easy decision for me and my family to make."