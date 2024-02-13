With opening day just days away on Friday night in Arlington, our position previews series heading into the season gets it’s final entry with a look at the outfield. After looking at what should be an exciting pitching staff and an all-conference infield, it’s time to see how the Red Raiders could line up in the outfield.

Left Field

The Red Raiders are losing last year’s lead-off man Nolen Hester, who provided an excellent spark atop the Tech lineup in 2023 while playing some strong defense. Tech has a few options in left field as Owen Washburn has spent a lot of time in right field but has the ability to shift over as he’s looking to get back to his freshman year level where he hit .277 with 19 extra base hits and drove in 48 RBIs. Another option for Tech is Drew Woodcox, who had some shining moments during the 2023 campaign as a Red Raider, hitting to the tune of a .271/.375/.458 slash in 59 at bats, career bests in all categories. The final option for the Red Raiders in left is Damian Bravo, who flashed some big time pop as a true freshman that did it both on the mound and at the plate. Expected to focus solely on his hitting in 2024, Bravo could take the jump into the starting lineup, whether it be in the field or at designated hitter.

Center Field

Tech’s competition has gotten extremely interesting over the spring as many expected Gage Harrelson to be the go-to starter for the Red Raiders. However, the shortstop and walk-on quarterback Will Burns has taken significant reps in center field, and by all accounts has been a legitimate defender that may have the chance to take the position from Harrelson, shifting Harrelson to a corner. Harrelson’s offensive contributions in 2023 earned him a Big 12 All-Freshman team nod and a Collegiate Baseball Foundation Freshman All-America nod as well. A .324 batting average with 22 extra base hits while playing significantly in both right and center field. While it’s expected that Harrelson will start in center on opening night, this could be an extremely interesting position to watch going forward.

Right Field