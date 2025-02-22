Ranking the top five portal DL classes

Jimari Butler (Photo by AP Images)

Advertisement

1. Texas Tech

Anthony Holmes Jr. (Photo by AP Images)

DL transfers: Lee Hunter, Romello Height, Skyler Gill-Howard, Anthony Holmes Jr. This Texas Tech transfer class has been one of the biggest stories of this cycle. The Red Raiders loaded up on talented defensive linemen in the transfer portal and currently hold two four-stars in Hunter and Height along with two high three-stars in Gill-Howard and Holmes. Texas Tech beat Texas and Florida State to land Hunter, a second-team All-Big 12 selection this past season. Height was a strong contributor for Georgia Tech last season and has one year of eligibility remaining. LSU and Florida State had been pursuing Gill-Howard before he decided to commit to Texas Tech. Holmes showed his ability to get pressure on the quarterback while at Houston this past season.

2. LSU

Sydir Mitchell (Photo by AP Images)

DL transfers: Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn, Jimari Butler, Sydir Mitchell LSU has one of the best transfer classes this cycle and some of its most important additions are defensive linemen. Payton was a star at Florida State and proved to be a game-wrecker when the offense didn't specifically account for him. Pyburn arrives in Baton Rouge having just completed a breakout season at Florida. Butler was a multi-year starter at Nebraska and a consistent presence in the backfield. Mitchell showed off impressive potential during his two seasons at Texas but LSU is hoping for more consistency from the massive defensive lineman.

3. Texas A&M

Dayon Hayes (Photo by AP Images)

DL transfers: Samuel M'Pemba, T.J. Searcy, Dayon Hayes,, Tyler Onyedim Texas A&M is sending multiple defensive linemen to the NFL Draft but coach Mike Elko and company have loaded up with multiple potential starters in the transfer portal. M'Pemba and Searcy each have star potential and should be difference makers in Texas A&M's scheme. Hayes and Onyedim bring plenty of experience to the Aggie defensive front and each should see the field plenty during the upcoming season.

4. Virginia

Fisher Camac (Photo by AP Images)

DL transfers: Fisher Camac, Cazeem Moore, Hunter Osborne, Jacob Holmes Four of Virginia's top seven transfer signees are defensive linemen so don't be surprised when the Cavaliers play much better upfront this season. Camac is the headliner of this deep group of four defensive linemen. The former UNLV standout had 34 quarterback pressures, eight sacks and 33 stops according to Pro Football Focus. Over the last two seasons, Holmes has consistently generated a strong interior pass rush. Moore was named second-team All-CAA this season after racking up 38 quarterback pressures. Osborne was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school but he barely played in his two seasons with Alabama.

5. USC

Keeshawn Silver (Photo by AP Images)